How to Get MHA UA Cape Back Bling in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

As luck would have it, there are a few My Hero Academia-themed cosmetics to be earned in Fortnite, they aren’t all locked behind a purchase. Though you’ll still need to put in some work as one of them isn’t necessarily simple to get. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the MHA UA Cape Back Bling in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

How to Earn MHA UA Cape Back Bling in Fortnite

The MHA UA Cape Backbling can be earned by completing eight quests in the My Hero Academia quest tab.

At the time of writing, there are only six quests available, with more coming Friday, Dec. 23. Now would be a perfect time to get these done, so you only need to complete two when more drop.

The My Hero Academia quests that are currently available to complete are:

Rescue Training Dummies in the Water (6)

Acquire Deku’s Smash (1)

Damage Opponents with Explosives (500 Damage)

Time Airborne Using Shockwave Hammer (20 Seconds)

Assist in Eliminating Opponents at the Hero Training Gym (5)

Earn Points by Securing Resue Points at the Hero Training Gym (25)

The Hero Training Gym mentioned in the last two quests is a creative map that you can find at Island Code 6917-7775-5190.

This is everything you need to know about how to get the MHA UA Cape Back Bling in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. If you haven’t seen them all yet, we have gathered all the My Hero Academia cosmetics released in this new collaboration event.

