Best XP Maps in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image Source: Epic Games

Seeing as Fortnite offers the chance to earn battle pass XP not only in battle royale modes but also in creative maps, players have plenty of options. Though, there is certainly a difference in the XP to be gained from one map to another. This is why we have gone through to figure out the best creative maps to gain XP in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

How to Use Island Codes in Fortnite

To use any of the Island Codes below, you’ll want to press whatever button is tied to the game mode selection on the main lobby screen. (On PlayStation, it’s square.)

Once in this menu, you just have to move to the furthest right tab of Island Code. From here, you’ll be able to enter the codes found at the top of the map info card to the right of the creator’s name.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Best Creative Maps for XP

The Pit – Free for All

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This map serves a dual purpose. Not only do you get XP per kill against an opponent, but the available loadout includes guns from this season, such as the DMR. That makes this creative map also a great way to train yourself to handle certain weaponry you might not be used to using. With the number of weapons available and 12-player lobbies, you’ll be gaining XP at a steady rate.

The Parkour Deathrun 200+

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you’ve ever played Fall Guys, you know roughly what to expect with this map. This is a huge course full of coins that give at least 400 XP per pick-up, with well over 50 coins to collect. The checkpoints are incredibly forgiving as well to lessen any frustration. On top of that, with the length of the course, you’ll definitely get the XP bonus for time played in Creative. If you’re looking for a fun parkour course that is just spitting XP at you constantly, this is the best pick.

Zombieland

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Considering how much of Creative is PvP maps/modes, this one is truly great for several reasons. However, since we are here for XP, let’s get down to it. As far as constant XP goes, this is the map you want. Every killed zombie gives XP. Though it’s like 20-50 XP a kill, and that’s not much by itself. But once the game progresses (in part thanks to the other players), zombies will start spawning in greater numbers, and you will be racking that XP up easily.

One Shot Gun Game

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Fortnite Creative is littered with Gun Game modes that follow the original Call of Duty formula of each kill taking you to the next weapon in the sequence. The fact that damage and fire rate varies wildly from gun to gun would typically stop this from being a great XP farm. However, this map gives every player only 1 point of health to work with. This means you even so much as graze an enemy player and you score the kill. Due to that, this version of Gun Game is great for amassing a ton of XP, considering you’re looking at around 500 XP per kill across a series of 55 weapons a round.

The Complex 2: 8v8 Team Fights

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The usefulness of this map is similar to The Pit. If you’re tired of getting constantly killed out of nowhere over there, this map is all team deathmatch, meaning it’s likely you’ll have someone watching over you. Plus, if you have 7 friends who also play Fortnite, this is one of the best ways to gather them all.

These are what we have deemed the best creative maps to gain XP in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check out the links below for more Fortnite news and guides, such as where to find the brand-new shockwave hammer.

Related Posts