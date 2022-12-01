How to Play Online Multiplayer in Need for Speed Unbound
Go head to head with your friends.
Need for Speed Unbound multiplayer mode is great for having race after race against other players or challenging your friends, and there’s plenty of different race styles to try. You’re probably wondering how to jump in, so here’s everything you need to know on how to play online multiplayer in Need for Speed Unbound.
How Do You Start Multiplayer Mode in Need for Speed Unbound? Answered
Getting into multiplayer in NFS Unbound is easy: simply use the the right arrow key to select Multiplayer then hit Enter. You get to pick a new character and a new car independent of whatever you have for story mode, and you don’t have to beat the story first. You can drive around Lakeshore looking for races and honk at other players as you pass them. In addition, collectibles are even present in the overworld, but be careful as other players can grab them first.
The multiplayer races have fewer pedestrians and cops, depending on the type of race you choose, so you really have the freedom to go as fast as you want. Similar to story mode, you earn cash and buy clothes and car upgrades, but now you show off to everyone when you pull in to a meet-up. You earn cash more quickly in multiplayer mode, so you can buy some seriously fast cars and customize them to your liking.
That’s everything we have on how to start online multiplayer in Need for Speed Unbound. Check out some of our other NFS Unbound content like the game’s soundtrack, the clothing brands in the game, and changing the difficulty.
