Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a faithful remaster of the PSP game from 2007, and there are tons of graphical and technical improvements to look forward to here. The core of the game remains untouched, though, as do the puzzles. If you’re wondering how to find new clothes for Cloud in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion, here’s what you need to know.

Where to Get New Clothes for Cloud in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion

In chapter 9 of Crisis Core, as Zack attempts to escape Nibelheim with Cloud, they hide out at Shinra Manor, and Zack decides that he needs to get Cloud some new clothes before the getaway. Before you go scavenging around the Manor, head back to the underground lab where the chapter started and where you gained control of Zack again.

Examine the scientist’s body on the ground and press the X button to search him to get the wardrobe key.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

With the key in hand, head back up to the second level of Shinra Manor, then head across the hall to find a room with a locked wardrobe inside. Use the key to open the wardrobe, and Zack will find a SOLDIER 1st Class uniform for Cloud to wear.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Now, just head back to the room where Cloud is and interact with him, and you’re all good to go.

That's all you need to know about how to get new clothes for Cloud in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion.

