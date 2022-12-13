The Buster Sword is one of the most iconic weapons in video games, and Crisis Core gives players the chance to see where it originated from. You won’t have access to it right away though, so if you’re wondering how to get the Buster Sword in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion, here’s what you need to know.

Getting the Buster Sword in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion

For the first half of Crisis Core, you’ll only be able to use Zack’s regular SOLDIER sword. However, you’ll gain access to the Buster Sword itself after clearing chapter 5, Where Are You? From chapter 6 onwards, titled Protect Your Honor, Zack will sport a new hairdo, and will also start wielding the Buster Sword in combat.

For the most part, combat does remain the same even with the Buster Sword equipped. You’ll still be able to pull off all your usual combos and have access to the same skills you had before, but the Buster Sword in Reunion specifically does allow you to use AP to guard and counterattack. The new Buster Sword stance in Reunion is very similar to Punisher Mode in the FFVII Remake, where Zack can use strong attacks against hardier foes, while also being more defensive himself and harder to hit.

This doesn’t really make a huge impact on gameplay, but it’s still a neat little detail to take into consideration if you wanna see all that the Buster Sword is capable of.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Buster Sword in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including Zack’s fate, and how to get new clothes for Cloud.

