How To Get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has just gotten a new evolutionary item named after the region in Gen 4. Unlike some of the other items, however, this one’s a bit trickier to come across. Here’s how to get Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO.

The Sinnoh Stone is a valuable resource that can be used to evolve certain Pokemon. Niantic released a huge update last month, releasing a horde of new Gen 4 ‘mons (and Meltan) in the game. Some of these monsters can only evolve by using this specific stone on them.

Sinnoh Stone Location

While players can usually find evolutionary items from gyms, doing their Special Research tasks, or dropping by their local Poke Stop, it doesn’t work that way with the Sinnoh Stone. Instead, you’ll have to get it through a Research Breakthrough.

A Research Breakthrough is a reward for those who managed to finish their Field Research on seven separate days. That means you’ll have to put in some elbow grease and make sure you complete these tasks in Pokemon GO throughout the week. You can only earn a Sinnoh Stone once per week, so use it wisely and only on the Pokemon you want to level on your team.

That said, it wouldn’t be all too surprising if we see coming events that have these special Sinnoh Stones as rewards. Whatever the case, rest assured that we will be updating this post with more information as soon as we find out other ways on how to get your hands on this item.

All Pokemon That Evolve Using the Sinnoh Stone

Not every ‘mon in the game needs the stone to evolve. So far, there are only 12 known monsters that can evolve when using this item. Check out the full list below:

Rhydon (turns into Rhyperior)

Magmar (turns into Magmortar)

Togetic (turns into Togekiss)

Murkrow (turns into Honchkrow)

Misdreavus (turns into Mismagius)

Gligar (turns into Gliscor)

Sneasel (turns into Weavile)

Porygon 2 (turns into Porygon Z)

Roselia (turns into Roserade)

Dusclops (turns into Dusknoir)

Apart from the Sinnoh Stone, you’ll also need 100 Candy to complete the evolution process. If we find any other ‘mons that evolve using the stone in Pokemon GO, we’ll also add them to this list.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to search for Twinfinite. There are also a trove of great related articles below!