How to Complete Wall Crawler Spider-Man Challenge in Midnight Suns

Image Source: 2K Games

When danger comes for more than just the neighborhood, you know that Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man will be right at the frontlines of danger. However, as bold as he is, facing down the forces of Hydra and Lilith is a daunting task, one that you can make easier by unlocking the hero’s Legendary ability. This guide on how to complete the Spider-Man challenge, Wall Crawler, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns will provide the steps needed to get you to the finish line.

Spider-Man Wall Crawler Challenge in Midnight Suns

Similar to other heroes, maximizing your Friendship Level with Spider-Man is the first step to unlocking the challenge. Once that is done, you can begin the challenge that will eventually reward you with the Legendary Infernal Spider ability card, and a new suit for the Webhead.

The objective is to defeat the Incarnation of Memory, with Infinite Card Plays and Move in effect. No Redraws are allowed, and running out of cards or ending the turn is an instant failure. Follow these steps to get the job done:

Get a full picture of the arena. With just two cards in your hand, Special Delivery+ and Opportunist, it can already look quite impossible to deal with the Incarnation of Memory and three of the weaker Whisper of Memory enemies. Fret not, we are here to help. Get into the swing of things. First up, use the Special Delivery+ card to fling the rightmost enemy into the Incarnation of Memory for some damage. This will also grant you +1 Move with the KO. Time to be opportunistic. Spider-Man will have to make full use of his environment next. Use the Opportunist card so that the next two environment attacks cost nothing, together with two additional moves. Then navigate to the sarcophagus just below the Incarnation of Memory. Slide into the action. Use the Slide option on the sarcophagus, and aim it just so you will hit the Incarnation of Memory, sending it straight into the Whisper of Memory just behind it. Repeat the cycle of violence. Your next step is quite similar, move Spider-Man to the sarcophagus to the left of the main enemy, and prepare for a Slide. Again, aim for the Incarnation of Memory so that the only foe behind it will be knocked out as well. Put the enemy to rest. With only one enemy left, all you have to do is go to the remaining sarcophagus, and give it a good Slide to end all opposition. Destroy the Black Crystal. Play the Infernal Spider card to make your next three Spider-Man cards free to use. To end things off, simply play Up Here! and the two Chain Strikes consecutively for victory.

As a character that is useful in terms of control and environment attacks, the Infernal Spider card makes it easier for Spider-Man to cause massive damage once everything is set in place. Play the enemy forces like puppets, play the card, and let the mayhem loose.

With that, you are now caught up on how to complete the Spider-Man challenge, Wall Crawler, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For more help on the game, do check out the related content below, or seek out what you need via Twinfinite as always.

