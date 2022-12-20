Image Source: Squanch Games

High on Life, the first-person shooter from Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland features a number of guns that can talk back to you in addition to shooting. One of the most powerful weapons in the game, the Lezduit, surprisingly does not have much to say. Although, it does makeup with extreme firepower. Here is how to get the Lezduit gun in High on Life.

How to Unlock the Lezduit Gun in High on Life

The Lezduit weapon is first introduced more than halfway through the game after completing the Dr. Giblets bounty. Defeating him will grant access to his lab, where the greyish Lezduit is seemingly close to death on the lab table. The Bounty Hunter will take the gun back to the house and have Gene fix it, which will take some time.

Lezduit will not be usable until after completing the Nipulon bounty when the player has optionally tied up any loose ends and then started the final bounty against Garmantuous. Gene will give you the gun after selecting the Garmantuous mission from the teleporter.

Lezduit may be able to only say his name, a complication from Gene’s fixing process, but it is a very powerful laser with 100 rounds that extends to multiple enemies at a time before a temporary cooldown. The weapon can only be used during the final bounty mission and boss fight and will not return to your inventory after the credits roll. So, enjoy it while it lasts.

That is how to get the Lezduit gun in High on Life. Be sure to check out our other High on Life guides, including how to grapple, how long it will take you to beat the game, and more below.

