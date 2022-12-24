Image via Bungie

Error code Honeydew is by far one of the more frustrating errors to deal with in Destiny 2. It can pop up at the worst of times, disrupting your day’s plans and preventing you from getting in a much-needed play session. If you’ve felt the sting of this issue, we’re here to help with a guide on how to fix the Honeydew error in Destiny 2.

How to Fix Error Code Honeydew in Destiny 2

Error code Honeydew reads “You may have encountered this Error Code if public access to an Activity has been manually overridden by Bungie.” In other words, error code Honeydew typically appears when the developers have taken action for one reason or another. In the event that you receive this error, certain activities may be inaccessible to you and other Guardians until Bungie fixes an unexpected issue, especially prior to an update.

You have two solutions for fixing the issue. The first is to wait it out until Bungie has deemed the issue solved. The second is to restart your network connection, as there is a very slim chance that the error code is linked to a network problem. Simply rebooting your modem will do the trick.

Outside of that, you can be proactive by checking in on the Destiny 2 server status to get the scoop on the game’s operational status. If servers are fine and no recent server messages allude to fixes being made, you can also get in touch with Bungie support or visit Bungie’s official support page on Twitter for messages pertaining to error code Honeydew.

With that, you have everything you need to know about how to fix the Honeydew error in Destiny 2. For more related content, discover the steps it takes to get the Archangel’s Refit Sparrow. If it’s weapons you need, why not chase after the Revision Zero Pulse Rifle?

Related Posts