How to Find Cinderace Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids are in full swing, as we’ve already seen multiple different ones, each with varying star ratings and different creatures at the forefront. These bad boys can be pretty hard if you don’t have the right teammates going into it, so you’ll want to prepare accordingly. Here is everything you need to know on how to find Cinderace Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where Are Cinderace Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Much like Charizard before it, Cinderace is a 7 Star raid, so you’ll have to meet the requirements that come alongside that kind of raid before you encounter them with lower-difficulty ones. You should be able to find this on the map by opening it up and finding a raid symbol with a black background. Cinderace is a fire-type, so be sure to avoid bringing anyone that is weak to those moves to the fight in order to avoid super-effective attacks.

To find this raid, simply connect to the internet and open up the Poke Portal. More often than not, trainers will have ones open for you to join, but don’t be surprised if it takes you a few attempts to get into one. From there, it’s all a matter of luck, timing, and skill.

That is everything you need to know on how to find Cinderace Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the game, be sure to check out all of the related guides we’ve got for you right down below.

