Is High on Life Coming to PS4 & PS5? What We Know So Far

High on Life is here, delivering quite the spectacle for fans of Rick and Morty worldwide. As you can imagine, the concept is out there as players must figure out a way to save Earth and humanity from an alien cartel. Premise aside, High on Life is only available on Xbox and PC at the moment, which leaves fans to question whether it will jump to PlayStation at some point. Here’s what we know so far about High on Life and if it will make its way to the PS4 and PS5 platforms.

Will High on Life Come to PlayStation?

Image Source: Squanch Games

As of now, there’s no word on High on Life making it to the PlayStation platform. However, this is because of an apparent deal that Squanch Games and Microsoft have made during the lead-up to launch.

During a round of interviews, members of Squanch Games spoke of the decision to make this a Microsoft-exclusive title. The studio’s goal was to make this title as accessible as possible, and Game Pass provided that opportunity. These words also come with a ton of gratitude, as Squanch Games has mentioned that Microsoft was very supportive of the team during the four-year development cycle.

That said, the above words aren’t indicative of High on Life staying on Xbox forever. However, for the time being, it will stay with Xbox on its Game Pass, or it can be purchased on Steam and Epic Games Store.

That’s all we know about if High on Life will come to PS4 and PS5. Check out our related content about High on Life, such as if there’s multiplayer in-game, all of the available Gatlians in High on Life, or the Game Pass lineup for December.

Related Posts