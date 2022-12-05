Every Fish & Where to Find Them in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games

A new Fortnite season has officially kicked off, which means a new fish collection can be found in the water bodies. In case you don’t know, Fishing is one of the many activities to gain loot items and a few certain weapons. But before you head to fishing in Fortnite, make sure you have a Fishing Rod or Harpoon Gun to catch fish. Apart from this, you should know about every fish and its location in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1.

All Fish in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Here’s the list of all fishes and their locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1:

Black Slurpfish: Found most at nighttime around the coasts.

Found most at nighttime around the coasts. Pink Shield Fish: Location unknown

Location unknown Dark Vanguard Jellyfish: Location unknown

Location unknown Tan Small Fry: Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island.

Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island. Purple Slurpfish: Found in mountainous areas.

Found in mountainous areas. Slurp Jellyfish: Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island.

Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island. Blue Small Fry: Found at coasts.

Found at coasts. Blue Slurpfish: Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island.

Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island. Green Flopper: Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island.

Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island. Black and Blue Shield Fish: Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island.

Shield Fish: Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island. Black Striped Shield Fish: Found at coasts.

Shield Fish: Found at coasts. Green Shield Fish : Found in forest area ponds.

: Found in forest area ponds. Light Blue Shield Fish: Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island.

Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island. Orange Flopper: Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island.

Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island. Light Blue Small Fry : Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island.

: Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island. Blue Flopper: Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island.

Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island. Purple Top Small Fry: Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island.

Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island. Yellow Slurpfish: Location unknown

Location unknown White Slurpfish: Location unknown. It can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.

Location unknown. It can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod. Cuddle Jellyfish: Location unknown.

Location unknown. Purple Jellyfish: Found at coasts and further out to sea.

Found at coasts and further out to sea. Black Small Fry: Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island, also found more at nighttime.

Found in lakes, rivers, and coasts all over the island, also found more at nighttime. Peely Jellyfish: Location unknown. It can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.

How To Catch a Fish in Fortnite

As in the real world, you will need a fishing rod to catch fish in Fortnite. These rods can commonly be found around pools and oceans. Apart from this, players can get their hands on Harpoon Gun, which is used for attacking opponents, Fishing, and pulling items.

Image source: Epic Games

Once you have a Fishing Rod equipped, you’ll want to hold aim and get the bait to land in the water. Next, be patient and wait until a fish bites the bait. Finally, pull out the rod to obtain loot items from the fish.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about finding every fish in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

