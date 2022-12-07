How to Get Resonate Stems & What They Do in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season 19 has just arrived, and players are highly anticipating the return of the recently awoken Osiris, Ana Bray, and the coming fight with the Hive God. In order to get ready, Guardians are making sure they’ve got everything set in accordance with the necessary requirements to complete missions, including figuring out how to get Resonate Stems and what they do in Destiny 2. Here is everything you need to know.

How to Get Resonate Stems in Destiny 2: Warmind

Resonate Stems are a new type of reward introduced all the way back in the Destiny 2 Warmind expansion. These are crucial in creating an Override Frequency and helping you find more Sleeper Nodes scattered around Mars.

Before you can gain access to these items, you first need to complete the Warmind story campaign, and the post-game Nascent Dawn 1/5 quest. After you complete the quest, Resonate Stems will be much easier to find, and you can get them by doing regular activities on Mars in Destiny 2: Warmind.

Here’s a list of activities you can do on Mars to try to get Resonate Stems:

Public events

Lost Sectors

Adventures

Patrols

Opening chests

Once you get four Resonate Stems in Warmind, you can use them to create an Override Frequency. You will then receive a clue to the location of a Sleeper Node on Mars, and you can find it and collect some sweet loot. There are tons of Sleeper Nodes to be found on Mars. At the moment, it’s not entirely clear what they do aside from giving you loot.

However, given the name “Sleeper Nodes,” it’s possible that they could be tied to the Exotic weapon Sleeper Simulant. That is everything you need to know about how to get Resonate Stems and what they do in Destiny 2. For more on the new season, be sure to search Twinfinite for plenty of great guides, features, and news.

Related Posts