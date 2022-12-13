Can You Play as Sephiroth in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion? Answered

Sephiroth has always been one of the most iconic characters from the Final Fantasy VII universe, and yes, he does appear in Crisis Core as well. If you’re wondering whether you’ll get to play as Sephiroth in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion, here’s what you need to know.

Is Sephiroth Playable in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion?

Just like Cloud, Sephiroth is unfortunately not playable in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion. He’s a key part of the story, and he certainly shows up a lot more frequently here than in the original FF7, but no, you can’t actually play as him.

The silver lining is that Sephiroth is also a character who can show up on the DMW, allowing you to access the iconic Octaslash limit break ability when you hit it. Octoslash does a pretty insane amount of damage to single targets, though there certainly are a lot more useful limit break abilities available in the game.

There are points in the story where you may journey alongside Sephiroth, but you’ll only be able to control Zack and no one else.

That’s all you need to know about whether Sephiroth is playable in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Buster Sword, and whether you can play as Cloud.

