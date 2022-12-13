Can You Play as Cloud in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion? Answered

Here’s what you need to know about playing as Cloud in Crisis Core.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion introduces Zack Fair as a brand new protagonist in the FF7 universe, but there are tons of familiar faces that appear in this game as well. If you’re wondering whether you’ll get to play as Cloud in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion, here’s what you need to know.

Is Cloud Playable in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. You cannot play as Cloud in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion. While Cloud does show up about halfway through the story and plays an integral role in Zack’s journey, he’s not actually playable.

That being said, Cloud does get added to the DMW once you meet him, and gives you the ability to use the Meteor Shot limit break ability. This deals damage to all foes on the field, and is pretty handy for wiping out large groups of enemies at once.

Just like the rest of the characters you meet in Crisis Core, Cloud’s limit break trigger on the DMW is completely random, except in specific chapters where he plays a larger role in the story. Depending on Zack’s emotions at that point in the story, you might be able to get Cloud’s limit break ability on the DMW a bit more frequently.

That’s all you need to know about whether you’ll get to play as Cloud in Crisis Core FF7 Reunion. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to get new clothes for Cloud, and how to get the Buster Sword.

