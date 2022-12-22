25 Best Couch Co-Op Games on PS3 to Play With Friends

The PS3 has gotten loads of different games throughout the years, making it one of Sony’s best platforms to date. Here are some of the best couch co-op games on PS3 you can play right now.

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 6 might have drifted away from the typical survival horror the series is known for, but it’s still one of the best couch co-op games on PS3. Players can team up with a partner and play through the four main campaigns in the game, tackling a variety of missions as they follow a brand new story. With a handful of different characters to choose from and new weapons under your arsenal, you’ll have everything you need to face the horrors of Resident Evil 6.

LittleBigPlanet 2

The LittleBigPlanet series has always been filled with charm and plenty of couch co-op fun. The second game in the series is one of the best couch co-op games on PS3, packed with smart level designs and its adorable art style. You can team up with up to four friends as you weave through intricate stages and puzzling platforms, leaving stickers along the way. This, along with the expansive level editor, means that you’ll be having couch co-op fun for hours on end.

Borderlands 2

Grab your guns because it’s time to head out to Pandora in Borderlands 2. Choose to play as a handful of different characters, each with their own unique traits and abilities, and wreak havoc in the game’s post-apocalyptic open world. This PS3 game is full of different quests, and what better way to take them all on than with your friends? Borderlands 2 supports up to four different players for some intense couch co-op action as you gun down psychos and explore the vast area together. Borderlands 2 is still one of the best couch co-op games on PS3, and you shouldn’t skip out on it.

Call of Duty

The Call of Duty series has always been a popular choice for some couch co-op action, and the same rings true for its PS3 counterparts. There are tons of different Call of Duty games on the Sony console, from Black Ops 2 to Advanced Warfare, letting you enjoy the action with another friend. Each game offers tight military action and excellent gunfights, so there’s no going wrong with picking any title in the series.

Diablo 3

Diablo 3 still stands as one of the best couch co-op games on PS3, so there’s no real reason why you should skip out on this action role-playing adventure. Here, you can choose your own class and team up with up to three other friends, exploring the war-torn wasteland known as Sanctuary. Apart from the main quest, there are plenty of other activities to do, including taking up side missions and raiding tombs and dungeons. Diablo 3 is couch co-op at its finest and is one of the best couch co-op games on PS3.

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 offers a solid story mode, but those who are looking for a couch co-op experience will have a lot to look forward to in the multiplayer campaign. This PS3 game comes with a completely different story for couch co-op, introducing new characters on your adventure. Play as one of four characters and embark on another thrilling adventure packed with plenty of explosive action that takes place six months before the main mode. With a solid story and multiplayer campaign, Far Cry 3 is one of the best couch co-op games on PS3.

Just Dance

If you’re looking for a more interactive couch co-op experience, look no further than the Just Dance series. You don’t need mechanical aim or good game sense to sway your hips, even if you do have two left feet. The Just Dance series is iconic for its fun songs and is another game that’s perfect for parties. Whether you’re racking up points or just dancing alongside your friends, Just Dance is still a fun and simple couch co-op experience that’ll get you moving.

Madden NFL

Those who love football can take the sport indoors thanks to the Madden NFL series. Players can pick their own teams and battle against AI opponents, scoring goals as they play around the field. If you want another player on your team, all you need to do is hook up a second controller for some couch co-op. You can your friend can play on the same side and trample your opponents before taking the game online and facing other players.

Resident Evil Revelations 2

The Revelations series takes a step back into traditional horror and mixes it up with a few new features, including a buddy system. This PS3 game is split into different chapters, revolving around Claire and Moira along with Barry and Natalia. While you can play the entire game alone, Revelations 2 also makes for a great couch co-op experience with its split-screen gameplay. One player can assume the role of the attacker while the other person provides support through flashlights or warding enemies.

Spelunky

If you’re a fan of looting treasure, Spelunky should be right up your alley. This side-scrolling adventure has you exploring different caves filled with all sorts of danger and treasure. With your trusty whip and a few bombs in your arsenal, you’ll have to collect as much treasure as you can while avoiding all sorts of traps and enemies. This PS3 game lets you bring up to three other players for some couch co-op fun, letting you collect treasure together as a group.

The House of the Dead 4

Arcade shooters have always been pretty popular co-op games, especially the scary ones. The House of the Dead 4 has crept its way to the PS3, pretty much taking the arcade straight to your home. This rail shooter follows two agents who have to survive an onslaught of attacks from the undead. The House of the Dead 4 supports two player couch co-op, so you won’t have to face the waves of zombies alone.

Trine 2

Trine 2 offers a classic side-scrolling experience with a few extra twists, making it one of the best couch co-op games on PS3. This adventure lets players pick one out of three characters –a wizard, thief, or knight– to use on their journey through different levels. Each character has their own set of skills and abilities that set them apart from each other, and you can take full advantage of each character in the couch co-op mode. There are plenty of different areas to explore and enemies to fight, offering a unique action RPG experience.

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

The Uncharted series is known for its fun online multiplayer, but the third game mixes things up with a couch co-op split-screen mode. The game comes with several missions you can take up with a friend, letting you share the fun on the same screen. Moreover, the Uncharted 3 online multiplayer has a slew of different modes you can play with another friend locally. Taking all of these factors together, it’s no wonder why Uncharted 3 is one of the best couch co-op games on PS3.

Dragon’s Crown

This side-scrolling role-playing game is another fun co-op experience. You start your journey by picking one of the many different classes in the game before embarking on different quests. There are plenty of ruins to explore and enemies to fight, and you can bring a friend along for some couch co-op player. Dragon’s Crown comes with incredibly detailed artwork that brings each dungeon to life, making every dungeon raid worth it.

FIFA

EA has been on a roll with their sports games, and the same rings true for the FIFA series. The soccer series lets you play against other AI teams locally or real players online. The former option actually supports couch co-op play, so you can hook up another controller and play on the same team as your friend. It’s also worth noting that EA continues to support the PS3 with their sports titles, so you can grab the latest FIFA game on the Sony console.

Child of Light

This charming 2D RPG is like something out of a children’s fairy tale with its gorgeously drawn animation and compelling narrative. Child of Light combines both platforming elements and turn-based battle for a unique experience. Luckily, this game also supports a local multiplayer mode, letting the second player control a firefly that can assist with some of the different puzzles in your adventure. More importantly, this firefly has the ability to heal teammates and even slow down enemies during combat.

de Blob 2

The de Blob series is a ton of good fun, letting you control a blob and weave your way around exciting platforming puzzles and bringing color back to the monochrome world. If you hook up a second controller, you can play as another character named Pinky who can help out by shooting paint at the screen. Similarly, you can also pick up items along the way in case the main player forgets, making Pinky the ultimate support character in de Blob 2.

Catherine

Puzzle platformer Catherine is a challenging game with an enjoyable single-player experience. However, outside of its solid narrative are two multiplayer modes in which players can compete and help each other climb to the top of a tower. One specific mode, Babel, is all about reaching the top as a team, so communication and collaboration are vital to climbing the tower.

Dynasty Warriors 8

Musou games usually have some amazing multiplayer options, and the same thing can be said for Dynasty Warriors 8. The game fully supports couch co-op by letting two players pick their favorite Dynasty Warriors character and slash through different stages. Each character has their own specific weapons and skills, and there’s no better feeling than cutting down waves of enemies at a time.

Helldivers

This top-down shooting game thrives on its local multiplayer mode, letting you connect up to three other players for a four-man team. Players have a considerable amount of weapons to choose from as they raid different planets and attack aliens. However, the real fun comes with having to learn to coordinate with your team during chaotic fights, as Helldivers has a permanent friendly-fire system. The wrong shot could lead to killing your ally, so positioning and timing are vital in the multiplayer mode.

Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the best local multiplayer games you can get your hands on. For years, Minecraft has been the literal building blocks for some pretty impressive projects, as players can build to their heart’s content in the large sandbox world. On the other hand, players can also team and survive as a group from waves of enemies in the survival mode.

Portal 2

Another great puzzle game, Portal 2 is all about creating, well, portals to solve a handful of different puzzles in the game. The multiplayer mode has you and your friend controlling two robots, each with their own portal gun, and you have to make use of the game’s physics and your tools to progress to the next levels. Each stage is cleverly designed and feels downright satisfying when you manage to solve it, making Portal 2 one of the best couch co-op games on PS3.

Rayman Legends

If you like platforming games, then Rayman Legends should definitely be on your list as one of the best couch co-op games on PS3. This game is full of new levels with more traps, enemies, and items to collect. More importantly, Rayman Legends supports couch co-op, adding another player in on the fun. There are a variety of other characters to choose from, and Rayman Legends even has another local multiplayer mode called Kung Foot, which is basically a fun little soccer mini-game.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

Players who love a good challenge can try their hand at Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, another one of the best couch co-op games on PS3. The main mode follows Shovel Knight on his adventure to rescue Shield Knight, and he must travel across different areas and fight powerful enemies to reach her. Shovel Knight has picked up plenty of popularity for being a challenging yet fair experience thanks to its fluid and tight controls. You can bring a second player along for the platforming adventure, although it’s worth noting that the game will rebalance the difficulty.

Resident Evil 5

Another Resident Evil game, the fifth installment in the series follows agent Chris Redfield and Sheva Alomar on their mission to stop Albert Wesker. Resident Evil 5 supports the same buddy system in both 6 and Revelations 2, meaning a second person can take on the role of Sheva in the couch co-op mode. You’ll be fighting loads of horrid creatures as you learn the truth behind Wesker’s plans, including a reunion with another famous series character.

That does it for our list of the best PS3 couch co-op games of all time! Hit us up with your favorites down below.