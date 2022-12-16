All New Weapon Evolutions in Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell

Image source: Poncle

The new weapon evolutions are here.

Vampire Survivors continues to evolve with the release of Legacy of the Moonspell DLC, which includes plenty of new content for the survive-’em-up action title. One of the most notable additions in the latest expansion pack is a bunch of new weapon evolutions. With that said, we’ve got you covered with a breakdown of every new weapon evolution in Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell.

Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell – New Weapon Evolutions

The Legacy of Moonspell DLC brings a total of six new weapons. As is tradition, you need to unlock the base weapon first in order to evolve it in Vampire Survivors.

Silver Wind

In Legacy of the Moonspell DLC, Silver Wind evolves into Festive Wind with fully upgraded Pummarola. The weapon can be unlocked by surviving 15 minutes with Miang Moonspell.

Four Seasons

Four Seasons now evolves into Godai Shuffle with fully upgraded Spinach and Candelabrador. To unlock this weapon, you must survive 15 minutes with Menya Moonspell.

Summon Night

Summon Night evolves into Echo Night with a fully upgraded Duplicator. The weapon can be unlocked by surviving 15 minutes with Syuuto Moonspell.

Mirage Robe

Mirage Robe evolves into J’Odore with a fully upgraded Attractorb. Survive 15 minutes with Babi-Onna in order to unlock this weapon.

Mille Bolle Blu

Mille Bolle Blu evolves into Boo Roo Boolle with a fully upgraded Spellbinder. The weapon can be purchased from the merchant after unlocking Gav’Et-Oni.

Night Sword

Night Sword evolves into Muramasa with a fully upgraded Stone Mask. Defeat the skeleton boss to grab the Night Sword.

That is all about all the new weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other guides, like how to get Miang Moonspell in Vampire Survivors and how to get Silver Wind weapon in Vampire Survivors. Alternatively, feel free to read our in-depth thoughts about how awesome Vampire Survivors is.

