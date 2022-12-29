All JRPGs Releasing in 2023 That Should Be on Your Radar

Image Source: Square Enix

It’s no secret that 2023 will be packed with new games for players to sink their teeth into, with many of these releases being JRPGs. However, it can be hard to keep up with the full release schedule. So, we have taken the liberty of compiling all of the JRPGs releasing in 2023, so you can have a handy checklist of everything you’ll want to pick up.

Without further ado, here are all of the JRPGs coming out in 2023.

One Piece Odyssey

Image Source: ILCA

Release Date : Jan. 13

: Jan. 13 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

One Piece Odyssey will let you play as the legendary Monkey D. Luffy after he washes up on an unknown island and must figure out how to return to the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates. Unlike previous One Piece games that were more action-oriented, Odyssey will have turn-based combat.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Image Source: CyberConnect2

Release Date: Jan. 13

Jan. 13 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in a new version optimized for next-gen consoles. Players will now be able to experience the history of Goku with updated visuals. This version of DBZ: Kakarot will be available as a free upgrade to owners of the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Persona 3 Portable

Image Source: ATLUS

Release Date: Jan. 18

Jan. 18 Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC.

After 14 years, Persona 3 Portable (the enhanced port of Persona 3 for the PSP) will be coming to modern consoles. Follow the classic journey of SEES, a group of kids able to summon Personas as they take on the threat of the Shadows. Befriend enemies and fuse them together to create the ultimate Persona.

Persona 4 Golden

Image Source: ATLUS

Release Date: Jan. 18

Jan. 18 Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Persona 4 Golden was originally an enhanced port of Persona 4 for the PlayStation Vita handheld. This time, a group of teens must journey into the TV world after a series of inexplicable murders rocks their local area of Japan. Every time it rains, someone new happens to go missing.

Fire Emblem Engage

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

Release Date: Jan. 20

Jan. 20 Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Fire Emblem Engage is the 17th game in the Fire Emblem series and will once again play out as a tactical RPG. Iconic series heroes like Marth and Lucina will be making their return, as well. Fire Emblem Engage will take players to the floating island of Somniel, a brand-new home base in the series. If you’ve never played a game in the series before, Engage looks like a great jumping-on point for beginners.

Monster Hunter Rise

Image Source: Capcom

Release Date: Jan. 20

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

The Nintendo Switch exclusive and 6th mainline Monster Hunter game is finally coming to other consoles. Xbox and PlayStation players will get to enjoy Kamura Village in 4K at 60 FPS. Monster Hunter Rise introduced a new companion with the dog-like Palamutes, so you’ll get to bring a good boy or girl with you on hunts. Rise includes plenty of returning monsters, meaning that series veterans will feel right at home fighting familiar creatures for their materials.

Forspoken

Image Source: Luminous Productions

Release Date: Jan. 24

Platforms: PS5 and PC

Frey Holland suddenly finds herself transported from modern-day New York City to the magical world of Athia. Forspoken boasts some very magical combat with the larger mystery of why Frey was chosen for this other world. Athia is an entirely open world, so Frey will have to utilize her magic in order to traverse the huge map.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters

Image Source: Idea Factory and Compile Heart

Release Date: Jan. 24

Platforms: PS5, PS4, and PC

The Hyperdimension Neptunia series returns in a new hack-and-slash title, with a story led by Nepgear and the other Goddess Candidates. Neptune and the other Goddesses have been kidnapped, so it is up to their sisters to rescue them. While the plot certainly sounds like a remake of Hyperdimension Neptunia mk2, it is an entirely new story.

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Image Source: Nippon Ichi Software

Release Date: Feb. 14

Platforms: PS5, PS4, and PC

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society is a sequel to Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk. Both games are first-person turn-based dungeon crawlers. Players will get to craft their party of puppets for themselves, picking and choosing classes to accompany them while dungeon delving. The deeper you get into the Labyrinth, the more perks you’ll be able to unlock to help with exploration.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Image Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: Feb. 17

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Landmark action-RPG Tales of Symphonia will arrive with updated graphics, letting players everywhere enjoy this classic GameCube title. Follow Lloyd Irving as he sets out with his angel friend to regenerate the dying world of Sylvarant. As with all Tales games, Symphonia has some stylish action RPG combat.

Wild Hearts

Image Source: Koei Tecmo Games and Omega Force

Release Date: Feb. 17

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Wild Hearts is a new Monster Hunter competitor borne from a partnership between EA and Koei Tecmo. The game was crafted by legendary Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force. Players will get to explore Azuma, a world inspired by feudal-era Japan. While Monster Hunter usually focuses on fantasy monsters, Wild Hearts seems to be infested with real animals, but they are now huge and scary.

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Release Date: Feb. 21

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

Ishin is a next-gen port of a Japanese-only Yakuza spin-off that took the modern series back to a 19th-century setting. Now the iconic characters from the series fulfill different roles as historical samurai. The main character is Sakamoto Ryōma, who shares the look of Kazuma Kiryu despite being based on a real person.

Digimon World: Next Order

Image Source: HYDE

Release Date: Feb. 23

Platforms: Switch and PC

Digimon World: Next Order will release on Nintendo Switch and PC after being a PS4 exclusive since its launch. This Digimon game involves training, feeding, and evolving a pair of Digimon that have limited life spans. At some point, they will inevitably perish and turn back into eggs, but a portion of their stats will carry forward into their next life cycle.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Image Source: Koei Tecmo Games and Gust

Release Date: Feb. 24

Platforms: PS5, PS4, and PC

The third adventure of alchemist Reisalin Stout once again gathers the cast of characters players have been following for two previous games. While living out her normal life on Kurken Island, there is suddenly widespread panic about a mysterious group of new islands appearing. This final journey will have Ryza and co. figuring out what caused the arrival of this new island group.

Octopath Traveler 2

Image Source: Square Enix and ACQUIRE

Release Date: Feb. 24

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC

Once again, players will get to choose from eight possible playable characters with unique storylines in this sequel to the beloved pixel art turn-based JRPG. This time, PlayStation players will get a chance to try the game as the first one released on every other platform.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Source: Team Ninja

Release Date: March 3

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

The developer behind the Nioh series, Team Ninja, is back with a new souls-like. However, this time the game will cover ancient Chinese mythology/history. While Nioh focused on weapons of Japanese origin, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will instead focus on Chinese martial arts.

Mato Anomalies

Image Source: Arrowiz

Release Date: March 10

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Mato Anomalies takes place in the futuristic city of Mato, as players control dual protagonists Doe and Gram. The game will have a turn-based combat with a twist: the whole party shares one health pool.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure

Image Source: Nihon Falcom

Release Date: March 14

Platforms: PS4, Switch, and PC

Trails to Azure continues where The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero left off and finishes up the Crossbell arc. As you might be able to tell from the title, the duology shares a universe with the Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel and the characters do return. Interested players might want to have this done before the release of Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, as it will bookend every Trails series.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Image Source: Capcom

Release Date: April 14

Platforms: PS4, Switch, and PC

The Mega Man Battle Network series is getting the Legacy Collection treatment, and the series will be released outside of its original handheld platforms for the first time. Join Lan and Mega Man as they work together to solve problems on the Net.

Final Fantasy 16

Image Source: Square Enix

Release Date: June 22

Platforms: PS5

Final Fantasy 16 takes place in Valisthea, a world comprised of six nations that are being consumed by Blight. To fight back, brothers Clive Rosfield and Joshua set out to hunt down summon spirit Ifrit. This new entry into the series will follow FF15 in having action-RPG combat.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie

Image Source: Nihon Falcom

Release Date: July 7

Platforms: PS4, Switch, and PC

Trails into Reverie will close out the stories of the Erebonia, Crossbell, and Liberl arcs as all characters gather to fight a new threat that has taken control of Crossbell. The story is split into the experiences of three groups led by Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the mysterious C.

Blue Protocol

Image Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Blue Protocol is an upcoming MMORPG created by Bandai Namco. You’ll get to journey with friends through the ages as your own deeply customizable character. The world, Regnas, is on the brink of destruction, and the world’s heroes will have to navigate the flow of time to set it right again. You can expect the flowy combat that is a highlight of Bandai Namco games.

Cassette Beasts

Image Source: Bytten Studio

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Cassette Beasts is an open-world RPG monster capture game. While the gameplay is turn-based, there is a fusion system that will let you combine any two monsters you have caught. You can even play the game in local co-op with a friend.

Disgaea 7

Image Source: Nippon Ichi Software

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PS4, and Switch

The long-running tactical RPG series returns for its seventh installment. This new story will follow Fuji and Piririka in their home located in the Japanese-styled Hinomoto Netherworld Cluster. Once again, journey through many chapters and meet new allies while growing your army and watching those damage numbers climb.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Image Source: Rabbit and Bear Studios

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is the follow-up to the Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which came out in May 2022. Whereas Rising was an action RPG, Hundred Heroes is a turn-based strategy RPG. The Hundred Heroes part of the title isn’t just for show, either. There will be 100+ playable heroes in the game. Hundred Heroes was born as a Kickstarter campaign in 2020 and proceeded to become the most-funded video game project of that year at around $4.5 million.

Eternights

Image Source: Studio Sai

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PS4, and PC

Fans of the Persona games will feel right at home with Eternights. The game takes place in a world going through an apocalypse, and it implements action RPG combat. As for the Persona connections, not only is there a calendar system for how the game plays out, but Eternights has dating sim mechanics to make the most of your life as the world ends.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord

Image Source: Idea Factory and Compile Heart

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC

PS3 exclusive Fairy Fencer from Hyperdimension Neptunia series developers Idea Factory and Compile Heart is getting a new version for modern consoles. Experience the story of Fang with new graphics and all DLC. Many years ago, the Goddesses and Vile Gods fought just for both sides to fall prey to the same fate of being sealed. Now, Fang can remove the weapons sealing them and wield them on his own journey.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image Source: Square Enix

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5

Rebirth is the next chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The game will pick up where the previous game left off and includes characters previously seen in the Intergrade expansion. More of the relationship between Cloud and Sephiroth will be revealed. Considering this next part is only coming to the PS5, the game is guaranteed to look even better.

Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster

Image Source: Square Enix

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS4 and Switch

The first six Final Fantasy titles will now be available for everyone to play with the classic pixel graphics receiving a nice remaster. With Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming as well as the 16th game, this is a perfect time to revisit the franchise’s roots of turn-based pixel art.

Front Mission 2nd: Remake & Front Mission 3rd: Remake

Image Source: Forever Entertainment and Storm Trident

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: Switch

Remakes of the classic tactical RPG series Front Mission for the Nintendo Switch will continue with the second and third games from the series, originally released in 1997 and 1999. Front Mission 2nd takes place 12 years after the first game, with wanzers (the mechs) continuing to be the weapon of choice in conflicts across the world. Both games feature multiple protagonists, with the story swapping between them at certain points.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Image Source: CyberConnect2

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

In this unusual RPG, you manage children as they each operate different parts of a tank for combat. As they all live inside the tank, the game also doubles as a life sim as each child has their own emotions and can increase their friendship levels with each other.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Image Source: Cygames

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PS4, and PC

In a break from the usual fighting genre, this Granblue Fantasy title is an action RPG. This game has been in development for quite a while, as it was first revealed back in 2016. Some main characters from the rest of the series appear, but for the most part, Relink takes place in a new area of the same world.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails

Image Source: Nihon Falcom

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS4, Switch, and PC

While this title fits into the same Trails series as Trails to Azure and Trails into Reverie, it is a separate story and setting. The gameplay also breaks off from the usual turn-based and is instead an action RPG similar to Falcom’s other franchise, Ys. Play as Nayuta Herschel and journey through a whimsical fantasy world.

Metal Slug Tactics

Image Source: Leikir Studio

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: Switch and PC

The franchise most known for its run-and-gun gameplay is treading new ground. This upcoming release will be a tactical RPG, a first for the Metal Slug games. Iconic Metal Slug characters, such as Marco Rossi, make an appearance and feature as part of the game’s playable party. Series villain Donald Morden is back, and it will take the efforts of the whole crew to triumph.

Mon-Yu

Image Source: Experience

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: Switch and PC

After first being released in Japan in 2021, Mon-Yu will be coming west. The game plays out as a first-person dungeon crawler. You will have to create your own party members to take on the seven demon kings.

Rune Factory 3 Special

Image Source: Neverland

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: Switch

Rune Factory 3 Special is a remake of the 2009 Nintendo DS game. The game has improved graphics as well as completely redesigned 3D character models. Follow the story of Micah as he is introduced to 11 potential wives so he can pick one to marry. If you’re a fan of the Harvest Moon series, this is the spin-off for you.

Sea of Stars

Image Source: Sabotage Studio

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC

Sea of Stars looks to deliver a classic turn-based JRPG adventure but also seems to possess several aspects that will set it apart. The two main characters have the ability to combine the power of the sun and moon into Eclipse Magic, making combat a matter of finding the right combos. As for traversal, Sea of Stars will break from the typical grid movement and instead bring in more platformer elements.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

Image Source: Konami

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

The first two Suikoden games are getting a full HD remaster with some amazing new features. Not only have the backgrounds been cleaned up, but the game will now include an autosave mechanic as well as a fast-forward option to get through battles faster. These can be played in whatever order you wish, as the stories don’t connect, but they do take place in the same world. Both star a hero coming into contact with one of the 27 True Runes that have the power to affect life itself in different and important ways.

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

Image Source: Aquria

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

The next Sword Art Online game will focus on the War of Underworld arc. As with most Sword Art Online games, the story told doesn’t fully follow canon, so you can expect to be able to play alongside deceased characters as the story plays out differently. You will also be able to play the game in four-player online co-op.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana

Image Source: Nihon Falcom

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: Switch

This is a remaster of the original remake of the third Ys game, Wanderers from Ys. While that is a little confusing, the Ys games don’t completely connect, so it can be played without knowing anything about the series. The story follows Adol Christin, an adventurer with the constantly terrible luck of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

