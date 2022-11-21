One Piece Odyssey Gameplay Trailer Shows Water 7 Exploration, Special Moves, Dungeons, & More

Today Bandai Namco released another extensive gameplay trailer of the upcoming JRPG One Piece Odyssey.

Like the previous trailer, this video focuses on Water 7, but it’s more oriented toward providing a gameplay overview instead of showcasing the story.

This chapter provides players with a chance to revisit the famous and emotional arc of the story recreated within their memories and with a few twists added, also experiencing conversations with the crew about their memories of related past events. There also are plenty of side episodes that let you interact with residents of Water 7 and take part in their stories.

Even outside of combat, each member of the crew has unique character actions that help you in exploring the place. For instance, Luffy can use Gum-Gum Rocket to grapple distant surfaces and propel himself to them. You can even ride a Yagara bull to explore the city and take a sightseeing tour across the Venice-like canals.

Memory Link Quests are side episodes that require specific crew members to work together to resolve “Hysteria,” fractured memories within the worlds created by “Memoria.” These are nostalgic encounters that bring back memories from the manga and anime and let you unlock Bond Arts, powerful team skills that can be very helpful during the most difficult boss battles.

Team members will also recover their iconic special mode as they progress through the story and their strength can be leveled up by using cube fragments that you can obtain while exploring.

Dungeons also exist in the World of Memories, for instance, Franky’s Underground Dungeon. Each dungeon has unique features, challenges, and puzzles to solve, which require paying attention to the environment and using the crew members’ unique skills.

The main story in Water 7 is different from what the Straw Hat crew members remember, so don’t expect to relive exactly the same events that happened in the anime and manga.

Interestingly, we also learn that following Water 7, the game will also feature the Enies Lobby arc.

One Piece Odyssey will launch for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on January 13, 2023. You can check out the trailer below.