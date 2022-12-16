All Items in Vampire Survivors Collection List
Every Vampire Survivors collectible listed.
Vampire Survivors, one of the most popular roguelike-time survival RPG games, has a vast collection of collectibles, including weapons, accessories, pickups, items, and more. However, players will not be able to access them all right away. Instead, fans need to put some effort toward unlocking it. On that note, we’ve compiled the list of all items in Vampire Survivors, along with how to unlock them.
Vampire Survivors – Accessories List
- Candelabrador: Raise Santa Water to Level 4.
- Empty Tome: Hold 6 different weapons at once.
- Bracer: Raise King Bible to Level 4.
- Attractorb: Find a Vacuum (from light sources.
- Hollow Heart: Survive 1 minute with any character.
- Crown: Reach Level 10.
- Wings: Reach Level 5.
- Pummarola: Survive 5 minutes with Gennaro.
- Stone Mask: Find a Stone Mask (occasionally on the ground in top-right corner of Inlaid Library).
- Duplicator: Raise Magic Wand to Level 7.
- Spellbinder: Raise Runetracer to Level 7.
- Clover: Find a Little Clover (from light sources).
Vampire Survivors – Weapons List
- Lightning Ring: Defeat a total of 5,000 enemies
- Gatti Amari: Survive for 15 minutes with Giovanna
- Magic Wand: Available immediately
- Knife: Available immediately
- Runetracer: Survive for 5 minutes with Pasqualina
- Celestial Dusting: Unlock O’Sole Meeo
- Carréllo: Unlock Bianca Ramba
- Clock Lancet: Find an Orologion
- King Bible: Available immediately
- Phiera Der Tuphello: Survive for 10 minutes with Pugnala
- Whip: Available immediately
- Cherry Bomb: Unlock Cavallo
- Eight the Sparrow: Survive for 15 minutes with Pugnala
- Santa Water: Available immediately
- Peachone: Survive for 10 minutes with any character
- Axe: Available immediately
- Laurel: Available immediately
- Shadow Pinion: Survive for 15 minutes with Concetta
- Pentagram: Survive for 20 minutes with any character
- Vento Sacro: Survive 15 minutes with Zi ‘Assunta
- Garlic: Find 5 Floor Chickens
- Bone: Unlock Mortaccio
- Ebony Wings: Raise Peachone to Level 7
- Cross: Find a Rosary
- Fire Wand: Destroy 20 torches
- Song of Mana: Survive for 15 minutes with Poppea
Vampire Survivors – Pickups List
- Coin Bag: Gives you 10 coins
- Little Clover: Increases your luck by 10%
- NFT: Also known as the Nduja Fritta Troppo, this will emit a cone of flames for a brief period of time.
- Orologion: Freezes all enemies for 10 seconds.
- Rich Coin Bag: Gives the player 100 coins
- Vacuum: Gathers all experience gems left on the ground.
Vampire Survivors – Characters List
- Gennaro: Requires Gold
- Imedla: Requires Gold
- Arca: Raise Fire Wand to Level 4 and Gold.
- Porta: Raise Lighting Ring to Level 4 and Gold.
- Exdash: Type “x-x1viiq” at main menu.
- Pasqualina: Requires Gold
- Mortaccio: Defeat a total of 3,000 skeletons and Gold.
- Poe: Raise Garlic to Level 7 and Gold.
So that's it, everything you need to know about every collectible in Vampire Survivors.
