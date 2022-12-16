All Items in Vampire Survivors Collection List

Image Source: Poncle

Vampire Survivors, one of the most popular roguelike-time survival RPG games, has a vast collection of collectibles, including weapons, accessories, pickups, items, and more. However, players will not be able to access them all right away. Instead, fans need to put some effort toward unlocking it. On that note, we’ve compiled the list of all items in Vampire Survivors, along with how to unlock them.

Vampire Survivors – Accessories List

Candelabrador : Raise Santa Water to Level 4.

: Raise Santa Water to Level 4. Empty Tome : Hold 6 different weapons at once.

: Hold 6 different weapons at once. Bracer : Raise King Bible to Level 4.

: Raise King Bible to Level 4. Attractorb : Find a Vacuum (from light sources.

: Find a Vacuum (from light sources. Hollow Heart : Survive 1 minute with any character.

: Survive 1 minute with any character. Crown : Reach Level 10.

: Reach Level 10. Wings : Reach Level 5.

: Reach Level 5. Pummarola : Survive 5 minutes with Gennaro.

: Survive 5 minutes with Gennaro. Stone Mask : Find a Stone Mask (occasionally on the ground in top-right corner of Inlaid Library).

: Find a Stone Mask (occasionally on the ground in top-right corner of Inlaid Library). Duplicator : Raise Magic Wand to Level 7.

: Raise Magic Wand to Level 7. Spellbinder : Raise Runetracer to Level 7.

: Raise Runetracer to Level 7. Clover: Find a Little Clover (from light sources).

Vampire Survivors – Weapons List

Lightning Ring : Defeat a total of 5,000 enemies

: Defeat a total of 5,000 enemies Gatti Amari: Survive for 15 minutes with Giovanna

Amari: Survive for 15 minutes with Giovanna Magic Wand : Available immediately

: Available immediately Knife : Available immediately

: Available immediately Runetracer : Survive for 5 minutes with Pasqualina

: Survive for 5 minutes with Pasqualina Celestial Dusting: Unlock O’Sole Meeo

Dusting: Unlock O’Sole Meeo Carréllo : Unlock Bianca Ramba

: Unlock Bianca Ramba Clock Lancet : Find an Orologion

: Find an Orologion King Bible : Available immediately

: Available immediately Phiera Der Tuphello : Survive for 10 minutes with Pugnala

: Survive for 10 minutes with Pugnala Whip : Available immediately

: Available immediately Cherry Bomb : Unlock Cavallo

: Unlock Cavallo Eight the Sparrow : Survive for 15 minutes with Pugnala

: Survive for 15 minutes with Pugnala Santa Water : Available immediately

: Available immediately Peachone : Survive for 10 minutes with any character

: Survive for 10 minutes with any character Axe : Available immediately

: Available immediately Laurel : Available immediately

: Available immediately Shadow Pinion : Survive for 15 minutes with Concetta

: Survive for 15 minutes with Concetta Pentagram : Survive for 20 minutes with any character

: Survive for 20 minutes with any character Vento Sacro : Survive 15 minutes with Zi ‘Assunta

: Survive 15 minutes with Zi ‘Assunta Garlic : Find 5 Floor Chickens

: Find 5 Floor Chickens Bone : Unlock Mortaccio

: Unlock Mortaccio Ebony Wings : Raise Peachone to Level 7

: Raise Peachone to Level 7 Cross : Find a Rosary

: Find a Rosary Fire Wand: Destroy 20 torches

Destroy 20 torches Song of Mana: Survive for 15 minutes with Poppea

Vampire Survivors – Pickups List

Coin Bag : Gives you 10 coins

: Gives you 10 coins Little Clover : Increases your luck by 10%

: Increases your luck by 10% NFT : Also known as the Nduja Fritta Troppo, this will emit a cone of flames for a brief period of time.

: Also known as the Nduja Fritta Troppo, this will emit a cone of flames for a brief period of time. Orologion : Freezes all enemies for 10 seconds.

: Freezes all enemies for 10 seconds. Rich Coin Bag : Gives the player 100 coins

: Gives the player 100 coins Vacuum: Gathers all experience gems left on the ground.

Vampire Survivors – Characters List

Gennaro : Requires Gold

: Requires Gold Imedla : Requires Gold

: Requires Gold Arca : Raise Fire Wand to Level 4 and Gold.

: Raise Fire Wand to Level 4 and Gold. Porta : Raise Lighting Ring to Level 4 and Gold.

: Raise Lighting Ring to Level 4 and Gold. Exdash : Type “x-x1viiq” at main menu.

: Type “x-x1viiq” at main menu. Pasqualina : Requires Gold

: Requires Gold Mortaccio : Defeat a total of 3,000 skeletons and Gold.

: Defeat a total of 3,000 skeletons and Gold. Poe: Raise Garlic to Level 7 and Gold.

