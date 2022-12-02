All Achievements & Trophies in The Callisto Protocol

Connect with us

Minus the difficulty Achievement/Trophy, getting 100% in The Callisto Protocol might not be too tough.
If you’re looking to pick up The Callisto Protocol, it’s essential to know how much work getting all the Achievements and Trophies might take. In this case, we have the complete list. Here are all of the Achievements and Trophies in The Callisto Protocol.

The Callisto Protocol Achievement & Trophy List

These are the Achievement and Trophies for The Callisto Protocol that aren’t hidden/secret to avoid spoilers for those who don’t want to know. You can find the Secret/Hidden Achievement and Trophy list below it. Yes, there is a difficulty Trophy and Achievement to keep in mind.

The Callisto Protocol Achievement & Trophy List
Achievement/Trophy NameDescriptionGamerscore/Trophy Rarity
It’s over, Jacob!Collect all trophiesPlatinum
Paper JamsPrint a weapon for the first time15G/Silver
ReforgedPrint a weapon upgrade15G/Silver
Giving BackStab five blind enemies in the back15G/Silver

The below Achievements and Trophies contain story information, so don’t read on if you want to avoid spoilers.

The Callisto Protocol Secret/Hidden Achievements & Trophies
Achievement/Trophy NameDescriptionGamerscore/Trophy Rarity
I Do Belong HereBeat the game on any difficulty100G/Gold
The Protocol is About LifeBeat the game on Maximum Security difficulty100G/Gold
You Need a GunFully Upgrade One Weapon100G/Gold
Grim ReaperHarvest and read all implant bios100G/Gold
The CommonalityUncover the mystery of Kallipolis50G/Gold
Get a GripGrab twenty-five enemies with the GRP50G/Silver
TerminatedTake down a security robot50G/Silver
Two Heads Are Better Than OneTake down the two-head50G/Gold
In Striking DistanceKill an enemy via GRP and a melee combo50G/Gold
MugshotTake a photo using photo mode15G/Bronze
Float Like A ButterflyPerfect dodge five times20G/Silver
Flesh WoundUse melee or ranged weapons to take both arms off a living enemy30G/Silver
Chew ‘Em UpKill ten enemies with environmental hazards30G/Silver
Workplace HazardUse GRP to kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard30G/Silver
The Outer WayFind the Outer Way boarding craft20G/Bronze
Desperate TimesElias gives Jacob a shiv20G/Bronze
If the SHU Fits…Activate the SHU20G/Bronze
Without a PaddleSurvive the pipeslide20G/Bronze
Crash SiteReturn to the crashed ship20G/Bronze
In the Pipe, Five by FiveReach the Hangar flight deck20G/Bronze
Power UpRestore power to the old facility20G/Bronze
What Lies BeneathFind the source20G/Bronze
Full CircleGet thrown back into original cell20G/Bronze

That’s everything there is to share regarding the Achievements and Trophies in The Callisto Protocol. If you’re wondering about New Game Plus, we have the answers.

