All Achievements & Trophies in The Callisto Protocol

Image Source: Striking Distance Studios

Minus the difficulty Achievement/Trophy, getting 100% in The Callisto Protocol might not be too tough.

If you’re looking to pick up The Callisto Protocol, it’s essential to know how much work getting all the Achievements and Trophies might take. In this case, we have the complete list. Here are all of the Achievements and Trophies in The Callisto Protocol.

The Callisto Protocol Achievement & Trophy List

These are the Achievement and Trophies for The Callisto Protocol that aren’t hidden/secret to avoid spoilers for those who don’t want to know. You can find the Secret/Hidden Achievement and Trophy list below it. Yes, there is a difficulty Trophy and Achievement to keep in mind.

The Callisto Protocol Achievement & Trophy List Achievement/Trophy Name Description Gamerscore/Trophy Rarity It’s over, Jacob! Collect all trophies Platinum Paper Jams Print a weapon for the first time 15G/Silver Reforged Print a weapon upgrade 15G/Silver Giving Back Stab five blind enemies in the back 15G/Silver

The below Achievements and Trophies contain story information, so don’t read on if you want to avoid spoilers.

The Callisto Protocol Secret/Hidden Achievements & Trophies Achievement/Trophy Name Description Gamerscore/Trophy Rarity I Do Belong Here Beat the game on any difficulty 100G/Gold The Protocol is About Life Beat the game on Maximum Security difficulty 100G/Gold You Need a Gun Fully Upgrade One Weapon 100G/Gold Grim Reaper Harvest and read all implant bios 100G/Gold The Commonality Uncover the mystery of Kallipolis 50G/Gold Get a Grip Grab twenty-five enemies with the GRP 50G/Silver Terminated Take down a security robot 50G/Silver Two Heads Are Better Than One Take down the two-head 50G/Gold In Striking Distance Kill an enemy via GRP and a melee combo 50G/Gold Mugshot Take a photo using photo mode 15G/Bronze Float Like A Butterfly Perfect dodge five times 20G/Silver Flesh Wound Use melee or ranged weapons to take both arms off a living enemy 30G/Silver Chew ‘Em Up Kill ten enemies with environmental hazards 30G/Silver Workplace Hazard Use GRP to kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard 30G/Silver The Outer Way Find the Outer Way boarding craft 20G/Bronze Desperate Times Elias gives Jacob a shiv 20G/Bronze If the SHU Fits… Activate the SHU 20G/Bronze Without a Paddle Survive the pipeslide 20G/Bronze Crash Site Return to the crashed ship 20G/Bronze In the Pipe, Five by Five Reach the Hangar flight deck 20G/Bronze Power Up Restore power to the old facility 20G/Bronze What Lies Beneath Find the source 20G/Bronze Full Circle Get thrown back into original cell 20G/Bronze

That’s everything there is to share regarding the Achievements and Trophies in The Callisto Protocol. If you’re wondering about New Game Plus, we have the answers.

Related Posts