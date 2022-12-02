All Achievements & Trophies in The Callisto Protocol
Minus the difficulty Achievement/Trophy, getting 100% in The Callisto Protocol might not be too tough.
If you’re looking to pick up The Callisto Protocol, it’s essential to know how much work getting all the Achievements and Trophies might take. In this case, we have the complete list. Here are all of the Achievements and Trophies in The Callisto Protocol.
The Callisto Protocol Achievement & Trophy List
These are the Achievement and Trophies for The Callisto Protocol that aren’t hidden/secret to avoid spoilers for those who don’t want to know. You can find the Secret/Hidden Achievement and Trophy list below it. Yes, there is a difficulty Trophy and Achievement to keep in mind.
|The Callisto Protocol Achievement & Trophy List
|Achievement/Trophy Name
|Description
|Gamerscore/Trophy Rarity
|It’s over, Jacob!
|Collect all trophies
|Platinum
|Paper Jams
|Print a weapon for the first time
|15G/Silver
|Reforged
|Print a weapon upgrade
|15G/Silver
|Giving Back
|Stab five blind enemies in the back
|15G/Silver
The below Achievements and Trophies contain story information, so don’t read on if you want to avoid spoilers.
|The Callisto Protocol Secret/Hidden Achievements & Trophies
|Achievement/Trophy Name
|Description
|Gamerscore/Trophy Rarity
|I Do Belong Here
|Beat the game on any difficulty
|100G/Gold
|The Protocol is About Life
|Beat the game on Maximum Security difficulty
|100G/Gold
|You Need a Gun
|Fully Upgrade One Weapon
|100G/Gold
|Grim Reaper
|Harvest and read all implant bios
|100G/Gold
|The Commonality
|Uncover the mystery of Kallipolis
|50G/Gold
|Get a Grip
|Grab twenty-five enemies with the GRP
|50G/Silver
|Terminated
|Take down a security robot
|50G/Silver
|Two Heads Are Better Than One
|Take down the two-head
|50G/Gold
|In Striking Distance
|Kill an enemy via GRP and a melee combo
|50G/Gold
|Mugshot
|Take a photo using photo mode
|15G/Bronze
|Float Like A Butterfly
|Perfect dodge five times
|20G/Silver
|Flesh Wound
|Use melee or ranged weapons to take both arms off a living enemy
|30G/Silver
|Chew ‘Em Up
|Kill ten enemies with environmental hazards
|30G/Silver
|Workplace Hazard
|Use GRP to kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard
|30G/Silver
|The Outer Way
|Find the Outer Way boarding craft
|20G/Bronze
|Desperate Times
|Elias gives Jacob a shiv
|20G/Bronze
|If the SHU Fits…
|Activate the SHU
|20G/Bronze
|Without a Paddle
|Survive the pipeslide
|20G/Bronze
|Crash Site
|Return to the crashed ship
|20G/Bronze
|In the Pipe, Five by Five
|Reach the Hangar flight deck
|20G/Bronze
|Power Up
|Restore power to the old facility
|20G/Bronze
|What Lies Beneath
|Find the source
|20G/Bronze
|Full Circle
|Get thrown back into original cell
|20G/Bronze
That’s everything there is to share regarding the Achievements and Trophies in The Callisto Protocol. If you’re wondering about New Game Plus, we have the answers.
