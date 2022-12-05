5 Biggest Changes in Fortnite Chapter 4
The new Chapter is incredible.
A new Fortnite Chapter has officially kicked off, bringing a wide range of new features and changes to the popular battle royale title. While Chapter 4 Season 1 is full of exciting additions, there are a few changes that stand apart from the rest and have the potential to shake the Fortnite meta. With that said, here’s the list of the top five features that we feel are the most notable additions in the latest Fortnite update.
Unreal Engine 5.1 Support
With the release of the new Chapter, Fortnite Battle Royale supports Unreal Engine 5’s newest, most innovative features via Unreal Engine 5.1. Unreal Engine 5 brings an unprecedented level of detail to game worlds like Battle Royale Island.
Therefore, Fortnite can now use the Unreal Engine’s newest features like Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution. The best part is these features are now supported on every gaming platform and console, like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming.
If you’re wondering what these features bring to the table, then Nanite provides highly-detailed architectural geometry, which means buildings are rendered from millions of polygons in real-time, and each brick, stone, wood plank, and wall trim is modeled. At the same time, Lumen reflections provide high-quality ray-traced reflections on glossy materials and water.
Finally, Virtual Shadow Maps are responsible for highly detailed shadowing. In simple words, each brick, leaf, and modeled detail will now cast a shadow, and character self-shadowing is extremely accurate, which provides an ultimate visual experience to the players.
New Hurdle Movement
If you’re bored of mantling tiny obstacles, then you’re definitely going to love the new Hurdle movement mechanic. Hurdle movement allows you to jump over obstacles while maintaining momentum at the same time. To hurdle, all you need to do is sprint toward a waist-high object. This can be a fence, a low wall, or a guardrail on a bridge.
While the mantling ability requires jumping and then pressing the jump button again, hurdling is a little easier. On top of that, it maintains momentum so that you can quickly escape the heat of battle and find a safe spot.
POIs Capture Points
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 incorporates a bunch of new mechanics, including the ability to claim POIs. Across the Chapter 4 Season 1 map, there will be things called Capture Points at certain POIs. If you manage to stay in a POI’s Capture Point long enough, your team’s Banners will be put on display, marking your team’s control of the POI.
Once your banner is down on the point, all chests and enemies in the area will be marked for you. As a result, looting and defending are much easier while you’re inside your territory.
Reality Augments
A new perk system called Reality Augment has made its way to Fortnite. Reality Augments grant special powers to the players that will last until the end of the match. For instance, a Reality Augment called Forecast allows you to see all of the next storm circles.
Two random Reality Augments at specific intervals in the match, and players can activate them by pressing the designated key on their keyboard. The longer you survive, the more Reality Augments you will receive in the game. Besides this, if a player doesn’t like the perk they received, they will have the option to reroll to obtain a fresh pair of Reality Augments.
The New Island
A new Fortnite Chapter is incomplete without a whole new design of the iconic battle royale Island. In the season’s end event, Fortnite players witnessed the rejoining of the old map sections, which gave rise to new POIs and locations. Apart from this, there is a range of fascinating aspects on the map which have been introduced to deliver a whole new battle royale experience to Fortnite fans.
When it comes to the new locations, the revamped Island includes several new points of interest (POI) like the Citadel, Anvil Square, Brutal Bastion, Frenzy Fields, Breakwater Bay, Shattered Slabs, Faulty Splits, and Slappy Shores. Finally, Fortnite fans can get their hands on a new Dirt Bike and a brand new set of weapons on the Island.
What’s the most significant change, according to you, in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1? Do let us know in the comments.
