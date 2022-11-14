Who Does Lake Bell Play in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Roadside Attractions

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally arrived in cinemas on Friday, Nov.11. The movie is a great piece of filming, exploring themes like grief and sadness that these kinds of blockbusters usually don’t address. It’s a beautiful homage to Chadwick Boseman and his character T’Challa while presenting a new force in the MCU: Namor and his underworld people, starting with a bang in their first scene, when they attack a rig and kill everyone, including the character of a known actress. If you’re wondering who does Lake Bell play in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here’s the answer:

Who Is Doctor Graham in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Lake Bell plays a character called Dr. Graham in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a CIA doctor and operative trying to find Vibranium under the sea with technology created by Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Bell’s character is in charge of the rig full of Navy Seals, and she’s surprisingly killed by Namor in that first scene, showing the powers of the King of Talokan.

Strangely, Marvel cast a known actress, writer, and director, for such a small role, as many people thought she might be a character linked to Dr. Doom or another bigger villain to come. In the comics, there’s a Dr. Roger Graham, but he’s a medical doctor, so it looks like there’s no relation with the character Bell is playing.

Is Lake Bell’s Character (Dr. Graham) Dead in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

At the moment, there is no way to confirm or deny it, but it seems like she is, as the helicopter she is in goes down in the middle of the ocean after being attacked by Namor. Who knows, though? Maybe this isn’t the last we’ve seen of her.

We could see Bell’s Dr. Graham in a future movie that happens before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in the MCU timeline; either that, or she just wanted to work with her friend, director Ryan Coogler.

