How Does T’Challa Die in Black Panther Wakanda Forever? Answered

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, a movie that is full of twists and turns. Unfortunately, a real-life twist had to be addressed in the film with Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, a fact that needed to be explained within the movie as the MCU has chosen not to recast the character. So, how exactly does T’Challa die in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Well, Twinfinite has the answer for you right here.

Warning: Spoilers for the opening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

T’Challa’s Death in Black Panther: Wakanda Explained

The opening moments of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses exclusively on the events surrounding T’Challa’s death, showcasing Shuri desperately trying to find some kind of cure for an unknown illness. However, she is soon interrupted by her mother, Ramonda, who informs Shuri that T’Challa has passed away. The movie then proceeds to showcase T’Challa’s funeral, then shifts onto the movie’s main story, involving the grief that T’Challa’s loved ones feel for his loss.

So, what exactly killed T’Challa, though? This is a question that remains unanswered, even after watching the film, and will likely never be answered going forward. All that is clear is that T’Challa died from an illness and not in battle or something akin to that, nor does the movie really need to make it clear what sickness killed the current Black Panther as this is not a story about how the character died, with it instead being focused on the grief that his death has caused.

That is everything you need to know regarding how exactly T’Challa dies in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For more coverage on the latest MCU installment, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with more of said coverage included down below.

