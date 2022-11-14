Who Dies in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was finally released on Friday, Nov. 11. The movie deals with the real-life death of actor Chadwick Boseman while also introducing the MCU Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the undersea world of Talokan. A war starts between Talokan and Wakanda, and as in any war, there are a lot of casualties. If you’re wondering who dies in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we got you covered.

***Black Panther Wakanda Forever Spoilers Below***

All Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Deaths

As in any war, many non-named characters die, both from Wakanda and Talokan, in the final battle between the two. There are a couple of major losses that will resonate in the MCU’s future for a long time. Below, we’ve listed who dies and how it happens.

T’Challa – An unexplained disease ends his life at the film’s start. Not even Shuri (Letitia Wright) and all her technology can create an antidote to help her brother. The whole movie is about the grief of his death and how the whole country, but especially his family, is processing his absence.

– An unexplained disease ends his life at the film’s start. Not even Shuri (Letitia Wright) and all her technology can create an antidote to help her brother. The whole movie is about the grief of his death and how the whole country, but especially his family, is processing his absence. Queen Ramonda – When Namor attacks Wakanda to kill Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), he throws a water bomb into the palace. Both the Queen and Riri are submerged and starting to drown. With her last breath, Queen Ramonda (Angela Basset) gets Riri to the surface and saves her. Unfortunately, the Queen dies in the process.

– When Namor attacks Wakanda to kill Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), he throws a water bomb into the palace. Both the Queen and Riri are submerged and starting to drown. With her last breath, Queen Ramonda (Angela Basset) gets Riri to the surface and saves her. Unfortunately, the Queen dies in the process. Talokanil – One of the guards in Namor’s army, she’s collateral death by Nakia (Lupita Nyongo’o) when she goes to Talokan to rescue Shuri and Riri. It’s an act of war, and one of the reasons Namor attacks Wakanda.

– One of the guards in Namor’s army, she’s collateral death by Nakia (Lupita Nyongo’o) when she goes to Talokan to rescue Shuri and Riri. It’s an act of war, and one of the reasons Namor attacks Wakanda. Dr. Graham – The CIA scientist dies when we meet the Talokans and Namor, as they kill her whole team in the rig. It looks like she’s getting away in a helicopter when Namor and his feathered ankles get to her in the air, and he makes her crash.

Without Thanos being involved, this might be the movie with the most major deaths in the whole MCU, although, sadly, one of them wasn’t planned and only happened because of a real-life tragedy, as Chadwick Boseman died last year of cancer. The whole movie feels his death, and Ryan Coogler and his team have managed to create a film that honors him and the character spectacularly.

Now that you know who dies in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you can read more guides and news about the movie in Twinfinite, including who is the new leader of Wakanda in the MCU, who are the Midnight Angels, and more.

