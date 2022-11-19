Where to Find & Catch Nacli in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Nacli is one of the brand new Generation 9 Pokemon making its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so naturally, there are a lot of people wanting to catch one. However, with Nacli being unfamiliar Pokemon, we’re only learning about its habitat for the first time. This makes hunting down some of the Gen 9 Pokemon in an open-world format seem intimidating and confusing at times. Don’t worry, though, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Nacli in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Nacli in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As you can see on the map below, there is an abundance of Nacli scattered through the Paldea Region. This means you have a chance of finding one across at least half of the entire map.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Even though it’s quite a common Pokemon through the lands of Paldea, here are all the specific locations Nacli can be found, just in case you need them:

Rocky Locations:

South Province (Areas Two, Three, Four, Five & Six)

West Province (Areas One, Two & Three)

East Province ( Areas One, Two & Three)

North Provine (Area One, Two & Three)

Asado Desert

Glaseado Mountain

Casseroya Lake

The Pokemon League

The Great Crater of Paldea

Beach Locations:

South Province (Area One & Five)

West Province (Area One & Two)

East Province (Area One & Two)

North Province (Area One & Three)

Casseroya Lake

East Paldean Sea

Specifically, you will want to search through rocky biomes or beaches to find Nacli; although, generally speaking, it is much harder to find on beaches since it’s really small.

And that’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Nacli in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and information on the game, feel free to browse our other content. We have a wide range of topics that can help you on your journey through Paldea, such as where to find and catch Riolu, how to use the Picnic mechanic, and how to use Mystery Gift.

