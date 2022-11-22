Where to Find & Catch Cyclizer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Cyclizer is a speedy new Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. While you’ll have access to Koraidon and Miraidon as your transport methods, other students of the Academy commonly rely on Cyclizer as their transport on their adventures across Paldea. Though it’s not available to act as a bonus ride Pokemon in-game, it’s still necessary to fully complete the Pokedex. We’ve got all the information covered, so follow along below for everything you need to know about where to find and catch Cyclizer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Cyclizer Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Cyclizer can be found in multiple locations throughout the Paldea Region, as indicated in the map below. To help narrow down your search, the exact areas Cyclizer can be found are East Province (Area Two) and West Province ( Area Two).

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Locating Cyclizer may take a committed search, as it is a rare Pokemon with an extremely low spawn rate. Cyclizer also likes to run around, and can be quite quick as it sprints around its habitat. Because of this, we’d recommend searching for Cyclizer whilst riding Koraidon/Miraidon, as not only is it easier to spot from this position, but you will also be able to keep up with Cyclizer’s speed-dragon antics. Once you’ve located a Cyclizer, you can run into with Koraidon/Miraidon, or throw a Pokeball to initiate the battle, and follow your usual capture process.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Cyclizer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful lists, gameplay guides, and information on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a range of topics that can assist you on your journey through Paldea, such as how to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit, how to get Baxcalibur, and how to get Master Balls.