How to Evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Bisharp is a dangerous Pokemon from Unova who gets an evolution in Paldea, which is called Kingambit and is sure to slice and dice foes. If you’re wondering how to take advantage of this powerful new Pokemon, look no further: here’s everything you need to know on how to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How Do You Evolve Bisharp Into Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

A recipient of a new evolution mechanic, your Bisharp needs to take down three leader Bisharp – with their packs of Pawniard watching – to evolve into Kingambit, similar to how you take down Team Star’s leaders when you raid their bases. Bisharp is good enough on its own, especially against the Alfornada Gym, that the wait for it to evolve it doesn’t feel that long.

Kingambit is super strong, boasting high Attack and Defense with a new ability that increases its attack by 10% for every fainted Pokemon in your party. Sucker Punch is a serious threat to many Pokemon with the attack boost from evolving and can win you battles when it’s the last Pokemon standing. With its improved Defense, Kingambit is a bit sturdier against Fighting types than Bisharp, but it’s still a glaring weakness – keep a Psychic-type around just to be safe.

That’s everything we have on evolving Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content like these tips for shiny hunting, Cufant’s habitat, and what LP means.

