Where to Find & Catch Impidimp in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Newer isn’t necessarily always better, but when it comes to Pokemon, new will always be part of the experience. While this Dark/Fairy creature isn’t of the most recent generation, it’s pretty close. And on top of that, it has three stages of evolution. So in this guide, we’re going to walk you through where to find and catch Impidimp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Impidimp Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Impidimp isn’t very difficult to find once trainers know where to go, they just happen to be located in one specific location. Once you’re able, make your way to the Tagtree Thicket — a forest resting just southeast of Glaseado Mountain. You’ll find plenty of Pokemon to catch there, including this troublemaker. We’ve provided two screenshots below to aid you.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

So, what type of level should you expect if you happen to encounter one of these creatures? More than likely, they’ll be settled firmly in the mid-20s. That said, don’t be too alarmed if that level ends up slightly higher. That said, if you’ve made it as far as the Tagtree Thicket in your playthrough, chances are you can handle anything Impidimp has to throw at you.

Lastly, you’re likely to be able to find Impidimp anytime during the day.

Evolving Impidimp in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As mentioned above, Impidimp has three stages. Regardless, it maintains its Dark/Fairy status throughout. Dual-types are becoming more and more coming in Pokemon, and Impidimp is arguably the most interesting case of it. Starting at level 32, Impidimp will evolve into Morgrem. From there, Morgrem will begin evolving into Grimmsnarl at level 42. No trades or stones are required.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Impidimp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re looking for more in-game tips, though, Twinfinite is the place to be. Be sure to check out our other guides covering how to get Drowzee Fur and Gastly Gas, as well as endless information at the links below.

