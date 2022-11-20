Image via The Pokemon Company

There are plenty of resources for Pokemon trainers to gather as you make your way across the Paldea region. Drowzee Fur is one such resource, which can be used to craft TMs throughout your adventure. So that’s why we’re here, to walk you through how to get Drowzee Fur in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Getting Drowzee Fur in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are two different ways to obtain Drowzee Fur: Battle and defeat them, or battle and capture them. In either case, these must be wild encounters and not Drowzee that already belong to another trainer. Once defeated or captured, they will drop resources. This also applies to Tera Raid battles, which typically include more resources if the trainer is successful.

As for where to find Drowzee, and even its evolution Hypno, look no further than the screenshots below.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Drowzee and Hypno are very similar in the sense that they are sporadically located throughout the Paldea region. They enjoy walking among ruins in various locations, but Drowzee can be found early on near the ruins within any area of the South Province.

As for Hypno, more often than not you’ll have to go further north to encounter one, and they’re likely to be at a much higher level than Drowzee. Keep that in mind as you progress through the game. Reflect and Rest are among the TMs that can be crafted using Drowzee Fur, but trainers also have the choice to sell their resources for League Points (LP).

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Drowzee Fur in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more in-game tips, though, Twinfinite is the place to be. Check out our guides breaking down where to find Sun, Moon, and Dawn Stones, and make sure to follow the links below for even more information.

