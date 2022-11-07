What Is Stranger Things VR About? Explained

During the Stranger Things Day 2022 celebrations, which took place on Nov. 6, Netflix and Tender Claws announced Stranger Things VR, a new game set that will arrive on major VR platforms in Winter 2023. If you are curious to know what Stranger Things VR is about carry on reading.

What We Know So Far About Stranger Things VR

Stranger Things VR is a psychological horror game based on Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things. In this new game set, you’ll be able to play as Vecna, the Season 4 villain, as he plans to get his revenge on Eleven and Hawkins. Tender Claws, the studio developing the game, has described the game as follows:

Play as Vecna. Become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void. Invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins.

You can see the teaser for the game below. It features the ticking grandfather clock, some Demogorgons and an enraged Eleven.

ever want to spend a day AS vecna? now you can with Stranger Things VR coming winter 2023 to a VR headset near you! pic.twitter.com/X9gLze9ord — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2022

This is everything we know so far about Stranger Things VR. Be sure to check other Twinfinite articles if you’re interested in Stranger Things, such as 11 Burning Questions We Need Answering in Stranger Things Season 5 and Stranger Things 4’s Surprisingly Mature Approach to Trauma & Depression. If you want to read more on VR games just check the related posts below.

