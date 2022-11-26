What Dragalge’s Weakness Is in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Dragalge is a cool Pokemon from Kalos making a return in Scarlet and Violet, it has a unique appearance as a combination of Seahorse and Kelp. If you’re eager to add this Pokemon to your team, it’s best to do your research, so here’s everything you need to know on what Dragalge’s weakness is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Types Is Dragalge Weak To? Answered

As a Poison and Dragon type, Dragalge has the following weaknesses:

Psychic

Dragon

Ice

Ground

Poison-typing negates Dragon’s weakness to Fairy, and with its 123 base Special Defense, Dragalge can be a pain to deal with. Whatever ability you choose for it, you have a high chance of Poisoning foes, and Adaptability makes Sludge Bomb and Dragon Pulse quite powerful without any drop in accuracy. Hydro Pump can help against Steel Pokemon who are unaffected by Poison attacks and support Pokemon like Bombardier are great to switch in against Ground and Psychic counters.

If you decide to Terastallize your Draglage, Water-type is a great choice along with Adaptability because it can save you from a super effective Ice or Psychic attack and you can fire back with a staggering Hydro Pump. Poison-type is also a fine choice as a Tera-type because it’s super effective against Fairy and Grass and Venoshock on an already poisoned Pokemon is unbelievable.

That’s everything we have on what Dragalge’s weakness is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content like how to make your Pokemon obey you, the location of every green stake, and a list of Paldea’s Legendary Pokemon.

