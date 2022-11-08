Top 10 Best Movies Like Project X

Project X surprised everyone by becoming a big hit at the box office, as the teen comedy connected with audiences. The film’s premise of a party spinning out beyond measure contains many tropes that can be found in other movies as well. For this reason, it’s interesting to see how these other stories have their own take on a similar template that fans of Project X will have a great time watching. With that in mind, here are 10 films like Project X that guarantee a wild viewing experience.

Risky Business (1983)

Image Source: Warner Bros.

Risky Business is the movie that put Tom Cruise on the map as a bona fide star. The film follows high school graduate Joel who has the house to himself after his parents leave for a trip. Joel’s decision to do something crazy results in hijinks like his house being turned into a brothel and his father’s prized car ruined.

Project X fans will find the many pratfalls that Cruise’s character goes through to be entertaining, while Risky Business also does a remarkable job of showing Joel’s inner struggles with the idea of what growing up is supposed to be like. The film can go off the rails, but viewers are likely to appreciate the mature undertones that are present.

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Image Source: Gramercy Pictures

Dazed and Confused takes over the course of the last day of school, where high school freshmen meet their new seniors. The plot is something of a slice-of-life look into student life in the ‘70s, as there’s not a real plot apart from the young characters’ various exploits to fit in.

Dazed and Confused will feel like a sedate version of Project X, with emphasis on characterization while certain things do get out of hand when the youngsters try their hand at illegal things. The presence of future A-listers like Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Mila Jovovich, and more should help viewers retain interest from start to finish.

Superbad (2007)

Image Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

Superbad is a coming-of-age buddy comedy about a pair of best friends who are essentially losers at school. The twosome vow to lose their virginity at a party, only to realize that they don’t quite fit in with the over-the-top attitude they come across at said party.

Superbad and Project X both have a party as the central outline around which the events fall into place. While the latter is no doubt crazier, Superbad also has quite a few raunchy scenes. But the film also carries heavier themes of friendship and peer pressure that are told through a comedic lens.

The Hangover (2009)

Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Before audiences were accustomed to hearing his voice as Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy, Bradley Cooper shot to mainstream stardom with The Hangover. The film follows three guys’ attempts to locate the fourth member of their group when he disappears after a night filled with debauchery that none of the men can remember.

The Hangover has an evergreen quality with its jokes, as the main characters retrace their steps and realize just how many hijinks they were involved in. It doesn’t have the explosive nature as Project X, but the two films are similar in how things quickly get out of hand when the protagonists run wild.

This Is the End (2013)

Image Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

This Is the End rivals Project X in terms of chaotic energy since it takes place during the apocalypse. Real-life celebrities play fictionalized versions of themselves as they get trapped in James Franco’s house when the rapture takes place. As expected, things take a darkly comedic turn as they try to survive.

This Is the End might sound like it doesn’t take itself seriously, but the film surprisingly has a lot of heart, as the core protagonists learn how to be good people and repent for their hedonistic behavior. Much like Project X, one catastrophe after another befalls the characters before the all-out finale.

Game Night (2018)

Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Game Night takes a rather bizarre premise into stride to be completely about a night where characters have to search for a missing person in their group. During protagonists’ Max and Anne’s interactive role-playing mystery game, Max’s brother, Brooks, is abducted, and they realize too late that it wasn’t part of the act.

Game Night carries a fast-paced atmosphere that sees the characters jump from one place to another to find clues to Brooks’ whereabouts and save him. Project X fans will love the unity the protagonists display and the action-oriented mentality they develop. The movie also carries a heartwarming tone in the way it depicts the bond of friendship and family.

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Image Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

Can’t Hardly Wait will hit close to home for Project X viewers due to its satirical nature, which is what the latter movie was also going for. The film is a romantic comedy set during a graduation party, where the tropes found in teen movies all come into play for humorous effect as a young nerd tries to profess his love for the popular girl.

Although Can’t Hardly Wait does attempt to go for emotional undertones, viewers will most appreciate the parodies of the teen genre that are present. The aspect of a party as the main backdrop will intrigue Project X fans, but Can’t Hardly Wait also sets itself apart and is even more interesting due to its self-aware nature.

Neighbors (2014)

Image Source: Universal Pictures

Neighbors is told from the point of view of a couple in their thirties whose lives are disrupted when a college fraternity moves in next door and causes a commotion. The couple and the fraternity leader’s attempts to one-up each other to see who can annoy the other to leave make up the film’s plot.

Project X fans will enjoy Neighbor’s casual style, with the young characters going all in with their partying attitude. The film deserves credit for going deeper than that, though, as the characters gradually come to respect one another, although there are a lot of humorous butting of heads that take place before that.

21 & Over (2013)

Image Source: Relativity Media

As the title suggests, 21 & Over takes place on the birthday of one of the three main characters. When the friends decide to celebrate the day before his big medical school interview, their partying goes out of control to the point where it seems unlikely they will make it to the next day.

21 & Over is pretty much the same as Project X, just with a different framing device. The humor-filled dangerous situations the main characters land themselves in are along the same lines, although the friendship aspect is highlighted to greater effect in order to make viewers sympathize with the protagonists.

The To Do List (2013)

Image Source: CBS Films

Fans today are anticipating Aubrey Plaza’s MCU debut in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but the actress was known for starring in a number of comedies earlier in her career. The To Do List is about her character, high school graduate Brandy, as she embarks on a list of sexual escapades she wants to complete in order to gain the attention of a college jock.

Project X has various characters who behave the same way, so fans of the movie will find The To Do List funny as well since Brandy’s actions are always shown in a comedic light. Despite its raunchy premise, the film isn’t all that crude in its presentation, which is why it’s easy to appreciate the jokes that double as a satire of high school film tropes.

That does it for our picks for the best movies like Project X. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more entertainment-related content, including our take on 10 directors we’d love to see in the MCU.

