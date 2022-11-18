Who Are Professor Sada & Turo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Explained

For the first time in the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer unique professor NPCs for the player to interact with. But just who they?

As is tradition with the Pokémon series, Scarlet and Violet feature distinct differences while still offering the same core experience. One of the largest of these differences in the ninth generation is each game offers a unique NPC to serve as the player’s Pokémon Professor. The information below will explain who Professor Sada and Turo are in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Who Is Professor Sada in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Image Source: Nintendo

Like the professors found in every generation of Pokémon, from Professor Oak to Professor Sonia, Sada takes up the mantle as the professor archetype in Pokémon Scarlet. She’s one of the most notable faculty members at Naranja Academy, at which the trainer is enrolled.

Additionally, Sada is a researcher investigating the overall lore of the Paldea region. In particular, she’s looking into the effects of the Terastal phenomenon and the ways it affects Pokémon when it causes them to temporarily transform.

As mentioned above, Professor Sada is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. Her husband, Professor Turo, is her counterpart found exclusively in Pokémon Violet.

Who Is Professor Turoin Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Image Source: Nintendo

Because the characters perform similar functions in either game, Professor Turo has a similar background and motivation to his wife. He’s also a member of the faculty at Naranja Academy and is interested in both the Terastal phenomenon and the history of the Paldea region.

The similarities are undeniable as far as their functions are concerned, but it’s a treat for players to be given the option to decide which professor they’d prefer to interact with through the version of the game they decide to buy.

Sada and Turo also have a son named Arven, who players will regularly interact with as they progress through the game’s primary storyline. This is depicted by the half-and-half coloration of his hairstyle, representing each parent.

Now that you have a better understanding of who Professor Sada and Professor Turo are in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you may want to read Twinfinite’s guide explaining which version of the title you should pick up. Moreover, you may want to take a look at every hairstyle or learn if you can transfer Pokemon between Pokemon GO and Scarlet & Violet.

Related Posts