Phasmophobia: All Voice Commands & Phrases

Phasmophobia is a new co-op horror game that released via Steam early access last month, and it’s definitely a good pick if you’re looking for a spooky game to play with your friends this month. Unlike most traditional horror games, this one requires you to have a mic as the ghost you’re hunting is constantly listening to you. Here’s a list of all voice commands and phrases you can use in Phasmophobia.

All Voice Commands and Phrases in Phasmophobia

There are three ways to communicate with the ghost and to try to get a response from it in Phasmophobia: by simply talking as you’re exploring the house, by using the spirit box, and by using the ouija board.

Generally, you’ll want to use the spirit box for evidence to narrow down the ghost types that you’re dealing with. The ouija board can be useful for baiting the ghost into a hunt if you need to complete an optional objective, and can also be used as photo evidence. Finally, generally speaking out loud to try to get a reaction from the ghost could be useful early on in a level when you’re trying to determine where the ghost room is.

General Voice Commands and Phrases

Where are you?

Do you want us to leave?

Give us a sign.

Show yourself.

Are you here?

Who are you?

What are you?

Spirit Box

Give us a sign.

Show yourself.

How old are you?

Can you speak?

Do something.

Talk to me.

Talk to us.

Ouija Board

How old are you?

How many people have you killed?

How long have you been here?

How long have you been dead?

When did you die?

What is your age?

How long ago did you die?

How many ghosts are here?

How many people are here?

In addition to that, it’s worth noting that you should generally refrain from saying the ghost’s name out loud. Doing this will anger the ghost and may provoke it into entering hunting mode. Using swear words and profanity will also anger it, so you should avoid saying stuff like that unless you’re actively trying to trigger a hunt.

Does Cursing Anger the Ghost?

Yes, the ghosts in Phasmophobia actually do react to various curses and swear words. Dropping the F-bomb, or calling the ghost a bitch or bastard can anger it, and cause it to hunt you a bit more aggressively. This shouldn’t make a difference if the hunting mode is already activated, but try not to swear when you’re still in the investigation phase.

Finally, while the ouija board can be a good way to provoke a ghost and make money, each question you ask will lower your sanity. Because of this, take care of how many questions you’re asking, and consider taking turns with your teammates.

That’s all you need to know about the voice commands and phrases you can use in Phasmophobia. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to use smudge sticks, the new roadmap, as well as our picks for the scariest video game characters.

Related Posts