Marvel Snap’s Warrior Falls Featured Location Forces Players to Put Up Their Strongest Cards

The new Featured Location is now out in Marvel Snap, though this isn’t necessarily a completely new location per se, as it was actually added into the rotation with the release of the Warriors of Wakanda season last week. Warrior Falls is the Featured Location for this week, and the location effect is as follows: After each turn, cards here FIGHT! Destroy the weakest one(s).

Right off the bat, my initial inclination would be to avoid this location until the last couple of turns, where I’m able to drop more impactful 5 or 6-cost cards to compete with whatever my opponent puts there. Black Panther is a solid contender here as always, as his On Reveal effect lets him double his power, putting him at 8 immediately.

On the flipside, cards that benefit from getting destroyed can also do well here. Nova, Bucky Barnes, and Sabretooth won’t suffer from the downside of Warrior Falls. Bucky, in particular, can afford to get destroyed and immediately come back as a 6-Power Winter Soldier to counter your opponent. Deadpool is also going to love this location, and Destroy decks should have a field day with this one.

Like all other Featured Locations in the past, Warrior Falls will have a 40% chance of showing up in your matches over the next 48 hours.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

