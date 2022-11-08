Marvel Snap’s Warriors of Wakanda Season Goes Live as Black Panther Joins the Fight

The new season is officially live in Marvel Snap. Titled Warriors of Wakanda, this season features Black Panther as the new card, with the following effect: On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.

Players will be able to get the new card by purchasing the Season Pass, or waiting two months before it gets added to Pool 3. In addition to that, the Season Pass paid track also includes variants and avatars for Okoye and Nakia, along with an Ancestors variant of Black Panther himself at level 50.

There’s a cardback available at level 44, and just like in the past two seasons, there’s another cardback to unlock if you manage to hit Infinite rank, so get ready to grind.

As for the card itself, Black Panther actually seems like he’d be a really strong fit in some existing deck archetypes. Newer players should be able to fit him into an Odin On Reveal deck, while Pool 3 players will likely get a lot of use out of him in a Wong-centric deck, or any list that runs big minions. Make sure to check out our suggestions for Black Panther decks to try out in the game.

Marvel Snap is now available globally on PC and mobile devices.

