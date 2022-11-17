The next iteration of Warzone is Call of Duty’s largest experiment yet, with plenty of new features and gameplay changes to make this feel like the best to date. Hidden behind the menus and weapon customization, a new feature has been introduced, allowing players to turn to the dark side and abandon the squad they came from. Interested in playing a larger-scale version of Among Us? Here’s what you need to know about how to join enemy teams in Warzone 2.0.

Joining Enemy Teams in Warzone 2 Explained

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Warzone 2.0’s newest mode, Unhinged BR Trios, allows you to break normal squad dynamics by letting you turn your back on the team you came from. It’s all made possible by the new Assimilation feature.

Essentially, Unhinged BR Trios is your standard Trios match. 150 players drop into Al-Mazrah in teams of three, and the mayhem commences from there. New in this mode is the ability to join enemy teams, and this can be triggered by opening up the Ping Wheel and submitting a request to join a nearby enemy team. After sending a request, the enemy team can either choose to accept or deny your request and with the new Proximity Chat feature, it’s likely you’ll hear their answer in-game.

An enemy squad can accept three more members to round out their squad for a six-man group of chaos. It’ll be hard to identify your foes, so be sure to trust no one in this new mode. This feature is also present in the new DMZ mode, allowing for more hectic moments as you look to loot and shoot your way to victory.

That’s all you need to know about how to join enemy teams in Warzone 2.0 and DMZ. Speaking of the DMZ, check out our breakdown of the new mode, a few highlights from the new Proximity chat feature, or study up on the new Al-Mazrah map.

Related Posts