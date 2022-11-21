Warzone 2.0 has dropped with a ton of new features and the ability to drop a game-winning nuke on the entire lobby, but are you prepared for what it takes? Here is everything you need to do in the match, and before it begins.

Warzone 2.0 adds a brand new feature, for the battle royal at least, of being able to nuke the map and end the game. This is no easy task, but there is a straightforward and reliable way to get the Warzone 2.0 Tactical Nuke Contract— if you have the skill!

Getting the Tactical Nuke Contract in Warzone 2.0

The tactical nuke contract appears to your team right as you start the game while waiting within the plane. In order for the contract to appear on your map you must win five games in a row (Warzone games).

Moreover, there will be three locations on your map highlighted in a massive, bright orange icon(s). These are bomb components. You must, with your team, acquire all three bomb components. Carrying these components provides negative bonuses to your team.

Radiation damage.

Map disruption.

Your location revealed.

After 10 minutes and 30 seconds of holding these materials, a bombsite will be revealed and your team will have to arm the nuke with the materials previously mentioned.

Once armed, you will have to defend the nuke for two minutes. If you accomplish this, not only will the nuke end the game and your team will win– but you’ll have some bragging rights.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Warzone 2.0 Tactical Nuke Contract. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to get past the Goldflake error, how to stop the game from crashing, as well as our Modern Warfare 2 review.

