How To Fix Exe/Bad_Challenge Error in Modern Warfare 2

Players are encountering an error preventing them from joining matches in Modern Warfare 2. Luckily there are a few fixes available.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has set a new precedent for the franchise with record-breaking sales and soaring player engagement, with over a million matches played and a whopping 200 million hours of total play time since the game launched. While Modern Warfare 2 continues to perform extraordinarily well around the world, it hasn’t been without issues. Here’s everything we know about how to fix the Exe/Bad_Challenge error in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Exe/Bad_Challenge Error Solution

There are a number of fixes available to get around the Exe/Bad_Challenge error and play multiplayer matches as normal.

One of the solutions that have been uncovered by players is to avoid staying in the lobby while waiting for the match to begin. Instead, you should go to the Weapons tab and access the Class and Weapon Selection menu when joining a match. Staying in this menu will prevent the error from appearing and allow you to join the match as usual.

Failing that, you should ensure that Modern Warfare 2 is fully updated to the latest version and is up to date. If an update is required, then it should fix the error when installed. Another possible option is to turn off crossplay. The Exe/Bad_Challenge error is primarily affecting console players, particularly those playing on PS4 and Xbox One, but it also seems to be encountered often in crossplay matches. If you don’t consider crossplay essential, then disabling the option should prevent the error from appearing.

As an absolute last resort, you could reinstall Modern Warfare 2, but this should only be done if none of the above fixes are effective. It’s highly likely that Infinity Ward will release a patch to address the error in the coming weeks.

That’s everything we know about how to fix the Exe/Bad_Challenge error in Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 2 coverage below.

