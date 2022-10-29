This Modern Warfare 2 Ping Bug Made It Look Like You Were Hacking

If you’ve been playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 since the multiplayer was finally released yesterday, there’s definitely something you should know. While we have been aware of certain features missing from the game, there is something much worse going on in the game. It’s possible you were being affected by this without actually knowing it, but if you were getting suspiciously killed all throughout a match, this might be why.

While Call of Duty games have not always been known to be glitch-free, a new bug with the ping system is sure to ruin anyone’s experience. As Reddit user FStatic describes it “you can Ping an enemy during the death screen and the Ping lasts for the whole game, essentially giving you wallhacks on that one player for the remainder of the game.” Wallhacks have been a problem for Call of Duty games for a long time, but they have always been only accessible to those on PC running hacking software, this bug lets anyone do it.

The ping system has since been disabled entirely to keep this bug from affecting players. It’s not likely there will be any negative consequences for those who took advantage of the bug, but at least it is no longer possible.

There is an included video in the Reddit post that you can see below in a CharlieINTEL tweet if you want easier access.

There is a bug right now in #ModernWarfare2 that, if you ping an enemy when are you killed, it will keep the ping active on the enemy the rest of the game.



So if you thought someone was hacking, they might not be.



(Video: u/zFStatic) pic.twitter.com/mTVJnGEGma — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 28, 2022

It is unknown how long this will keep the ping system out of commission, so for now, it seems like players are accidentally getting a more traditional Call of Duty experience where they have to call enemies out themselves. We will let you know when the ping system is brought back.

