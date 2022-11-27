How Old Is Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Holiday Special?

Image Source: Marvel Studios via Twinfinite

Groot is one of the most fascinating characters in the MCU, given that he is a sentient tree and can regrow himself from a sapling when he dies. Since it can be a bit difficult to figure out his age, here’s everything you need to know about how old Groot is in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

What Age Is Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Groot is likely 14-18 years old, based on his rebellious teenage behavior and the time that passed since his death in the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Depending on his species’ lifespan, years may feel different for him, but he seems to mature at the same rate as humans. For now, he’s content with receiving a Game Boy as a Christmas present and helping out in other ways, as he did with Thor in Infinity War.

Groot is a Flora colossus, so he has a few qualities that are helpful to the Guardians while he redevelops his fearsome combat skills: he can regenerate himself when injured, stretch his body to reach into tight places, create glow-in-the-dark flowers to act as a flashlight, and he is still pretty strong at his current age.

That’s everything we have on Groot’s age in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Check out some of our other Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special content like who the band is, is it canon, and what the special is about.

