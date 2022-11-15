How Long Somerville Takes to Beat

After five years in development, Somerville is finally here, the long-awaited debut game from Jumpship of special interest to those who loved Limbo and INSIDE. If you’re wondering how long Somerville is in comparison to those games then we’ve got your answer.

How Long Is Somerville? Answered

Somerville is a similar length to those aforementioned Playdead games, taking between 4-6 hours to beat depending on how quickly you’re able to beat its various puzzles. Just as in Limbo and Inside there is a multitude of brainteasers through your journey, though unlike in those games it’s a much slower-paced affair. There’s no running or jumping to be had, and Somerville encourages exploration as you move from point A to B given that it’s not a side-scrolling game. There are sometimes various areas to explore off the beaten path.

That all being said, though, this is a brief gaming experience that could actually be completed in a single sitting if you were so inclined. Arguably, that’s actually the best way to experience Somerville as its story starts slow but builds toward a grand conclusion that is almost best consumed in one go.

There aren’t any collectibles along the way, either, which makes the game a much shorter playthrough than many typical puzzle platformers. There are achievements, of course, but you don’t have to find them on your first play-through — you can revisit all of the game’s various chapters and sequences if you’d like to experience something again via its main menu.

That's everything you should need to know about how long Somerville is.

