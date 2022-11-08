When playing God of War Ragnarok, you’re likely going to come upon some puzzles that, while they seem straightforward in hindsight, will give you a bit of trouble when it comes to completing them. One such quandary comes about when entering the Svartalfheim mines for the first time, as it’s the first time this feature has been shown in the series. Here is everything you need to know about how to freeze the water in Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarok.

Freezing Jarsmida Pitmines’ Wooden Channels in God of War Ragnarok

Just like with other water-based puzzles in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll need to freeze the water in order to progress throughout the Jarsmida Pitmines location that you see above. Instead of actually freezing the water directly, though, you’re going to accomplish this by throwing Kratos’ Leviathan axe at the trough that carries it.

When you do hit the wooden channel carrying the water, it’ll freeze, just like the geysers or any other spouts of water would when hit by the axe. Once the path is clear, hop over and recall your axe to keep moving through the mines and progressing the story.

That is everything you need to know about how to freeze the water in Jarnsmida Pitmines in God of War Ragnarok.