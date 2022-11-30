God of War Ragnarok: All Idunn Apple Locations in Vanaheim

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

If Kratos is to survive in God of War Ragnarok, it wouldn’t hurt to make improvements every chance you get. Sure, weapon and armor upgrades are great, but so is a much larger health pool, which you can expand finding Idunn Apples. They’re scattered about the realms, locked away in Nornir chests, so if you’re in the realm of the Vanir, here’s all Idunn Apple locations in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Every Idunn Apple Location in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok

Idunn Apple Location #1 – The Southern Wilds

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

In the Southern Wilds, you’ll run across a Nornir chest in the woods during the main story. It requires aligning three spinners using the Leviathan Axe.

Facing the Nornir chest, turn left and look up to find the first spinner located at the edge of a cliff. Facing the Nornir chest, turn around 180 degrees and look to the left to see blue brambles. Burn it with the Blades of Chaos to access the second spinner. Facing the second spinner, turn to your right and follow the path deeper into the woods, but keep the rock wall to your left. You’ll see more blue bramble snaking into the woods. Light it up with the Blades of Chaos to free the third and final spinner.

Idunn Apple Location #2 – The Veiled Passage

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

There’s a somewhat hidden section near Goddess Falls that’s quite easy to miss. Just before you land on the shores of Goddess Falls, get near the shores, then turn left to find a branching path. Follow the river and land on the shores you’ll see to your right.

Use fire bombs to destroy the bramble and the nearby golden rock. Fire three Hex Arrows in a row leading from one rune chime to the other two. Toss a fire bomb at the Hex to cause a chain reaction.

Idunn Apple Location #3 – The Eastern Plains

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

In the Crater in Vanaheim, within the Eastern Plains, is another Nornir chest containing an Idunn Apple. To get there quickly, use the Eastern Plains mystic gateway.

From the mystic gateway, run up the steps and make two right turns. Run to the edge to see blue bramble. Burn it to free the rune chime, then jump down from the nearby ledge. Facing the Nornir chest, there is a rune chime behind it, and off to its right, easily accessible with the Leviathan Axe. Make a beeline to your left, around the boulder as far as you can go, and look up. You’ll see the rune chime you just freed at the top.

Idunn Apple Location #4 – The Jungle

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Down in the Jungle, another Nornir chest can be reached once you’ve completed the side quest ‘Return of the River.’ In doing so, the river will return and fill the Crater while simultaneously allowing you to access more areas of Vanaheim. There’s a Nornir chest by the Jungle mystic gateway.

Facing the Nornir chest, look to the right to see a spinner. Facing the Nornir chest, turn 90 degrees to your left, up the stairs, and pass the Celestial Altar on your left. Look up at the ruins to see some red bramble you can burn using a combination of Hex Arrows and Blades of Chaos. Now climb the nearby wall and turn around 180 degrees. Look along the top of the Celestial Altar for the third spinner.

Idunn Apple Location #5 – The Sinkholes

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The last Idunn Apple can be found in the Sinkholes, within a Nornir chest that can be quite tricky to solve given that it requires chaining Hex Arrows. Expanding the radius of each hex will come in handy.

Facing the Nornir chest, look to your left to find the first brazier. Chain two Hex arrows to ignite it with the Blades of Chaos. Now turn to your right, and you’ll see another brazier tucked into the mountain wall. Two Hex Arrows will do the trick. From the second brazier, turn right and climb the wall. Follow the path to the edge and look up to see the brazier. This requires using all Hex Arrows, in addition to empowering them to expand the radius.

With that, you’ve gathered the last of the Idunn Apples located in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok. Health is great and all, but what about Spartan Rage? Might as grab all the Horns of Blood Mean in Vanaheim while you’re there. Alternatively, find out here if you can sell Consul’s Journal in God of War Ragnarok.

