God of War Ragnarok: All Idunn Apple Locations in Alfheim

God of War Ragnarok has arrived, and with it comes a full nine realm worth of collectibles for players to spend hours finding. If you don’t feel like spending all that time, especially if you’re looking for ways to increase your overall health quickly, we’ve got the perfect guide for you. Here is everything you need to know about the locations of all Idunn Apple in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Find Alfheim Idunn Apples in God of War Ragnarok

In total, God of War Ragnarok has three Idunn Apples that can be found in Svartalfheim, with two of them being locked behind quest progression. We’ve broken down the specific locations and how to get them right down below.

Idunn Apple #1 Location – The Strond

The first Idunn Apple in Alfheim can be found while on the quest Groa’s Secret, located down at the bottom of a ledge you’ll find after squeezing through a crack in the rocks. In order to get the contents of Nornir Chest #1 in this area, you’ll need to light some braziers.

Go to the cliff opposite the chest to find a brazier. Go to the left of the chest and light the brazier on the bottom edge of the cliff. Return to the story path up higher and go left and light the last rune that is perched on the edge of a cliff near the one you’re looking over.

Idunn Apple #2 Location – The Strond

Nornir Chest #2 requires that you’ve completed up until Forging Destiny and unlocked a specific item. You’ll be able to find this one in the Strond once you have the weapon you need.

Destroy the rune to the right of the chest by throwing the spear. The next one is on a rock near the main path next to a tree. The final rune is on a rock to the left of the Mystic Gateway in the area.

Idunn Apple #3 Location – The Barrens

The third and final Idunn Apple in Alfheim is found once you’ve made your way to the northernmost point of The Barrens. To the west of the Hive, you’ll find Nornir Chest #4.

The first rune is to the left of the chest. Unveil the rune on the roof by having Atreus shoot the explosive pot nearby. The final rune is on the right-hand side of the building in a window.

And that is everything you need to know about the locations of all Idunn Apple in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re still looking for more on the game, be sure to check out our guides on things to do first, All Idunn Apples Locations in Svartalfheim, and more, right down below.

Related Posts