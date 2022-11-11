Top 10 FF14 Gift Ideas for Your Beloved Warriors of Light

Image via Square Enix

FF14 is extremely popular, and like many MMORPGs, it can take over a gamer’s entire gaming life. If you have a friend or loved one who loves Square Enix’s MMORPG, you likely can’t go wrong with a related gift.

You can either pick something physical (available at the Square Enix official stores for North America or Europe) or an in-game item that lets you bypass the need for shipping.

You can get in-game items at the Final Fantasy XIV online store and gift them directly to your friend by selecting their server/world and character, but do keep in mind that you need your own account for that and not all items can be gifted. For instance, mounts are the jarring exception that aren’t available for gifting, while outfits and other services are.

Here’s a list of ten popular physical and virtual items that you can get for your FF14 friends this Holiday season. Incidentally, the dedicated seasonal event in the game is called “Starlight Celebration,” so if you write “Happy Starlight Celebration” on your card, you’re likely to impress.

Final Fantasy XIV Game Time Card

Image via Square Enix

Perhaps the easiest way to give a friend or family member a Final Fantasy XIV-themed gift if you don’t have any idea of what they like is a game time card. They’re pretty much always useful because the game is one of the few pay-to-play MMORPGs left on the market requiring a monthly subscription.

The cards cost $29.99 for 60 days, letting you provide two months of gameplay. It’s probably wise to make sure that your recipient doesn’t have a full year paid in advance, because in that case your card might gather dust in a drawer and be forgotten before it becomes useful.

Starlight Celebration In-Game Items

Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV has its very own Holiday seasonal event that has been going on every year since 2010 (with the exclusion of 2012 since the servers were taken offline between the end of 1.0 and the launch of A Realm Reborn).

As such, for many veterans, the celebration has a special significance, while many who are newer to the game have missed previous items that were available only during the events.

In order to avoid getting something your recipient already has, it’s a good idea to research how long they have been playing. In the Final Fantasy XIV unofficial wiki you can find links to the official pages of each year’s celebration, so you can find out which items may be missing in your friend’s collection. As usual, unfortunately, mounts aren’t available for gifting, but outfits and furniture items are, and many Final Fantasy XIV players absolutely love decorating their houses.

In order to find these items, you can filter the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store by checking “The Starlight Celebration” on the left. These items are particularly affordable, so they’re a good idea for a token gift requiring just a little more than love.

Final Fantasy XIV Job Icon Pin

Image via Square Enix

In all my years as a Final Fantasy XIV player, I’ve never met anyone (to whom I spoke at least) who doesn’t love these.

They’re enameled metal pins portraying the icons of all of the game’s playable jobs, and recently Square Enix also released them for crafting and gathering classes. They’re a great way for players to display their favorite jobs in real life and can be either worn on clothes or attached to bags or backpacks.

It’s also a good way to spend as little or as much as you want since Final Fantasy XIV players often level up and play regularly multiple jobs and classes, so you can get one or several at $9.99 each.

Final Fantasy XIV Tales of Adventure Boosts

Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV players can level up multiple jobs on the same character, which means that many are always working toward getting to level 90 in a new role. This constant grind can be mitigated with the “Tales of Adventurer” boosts that will propel a job instantly to level 80, leaving only the last ten levels to be achieved manually and saving your friend a lot of time.

Of course, since the boosts are targeted to a specific job, you need to research what your recipient has already leveled up past 80, and possibly what additional jobs they want to level up.

If they’re new players, you can add the Tales of Adventure: Shadowbringers boost, which will also help them skip the story all the way to the new Heavensward expansion getting them nearly up to speed with the current latest and greatest part of the game. Of course, you may want to check that they actually want to skip the story, since not everyone does. They can still access the cutscenes via the Tales of Adventure feature in-game, but some prefer to play all the quests themselves. Each boost costs $25 on the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.

Final Fantasy XIV Plus Cushion Fat Cat

Image via FF14 Tales of Adventure

Who doesn’t love cats? One familiar, recurring, and most beloved cat in Final Fantasy XIV is the Fat Cat. An adorable plushie is available for $39.99, and if your friend is a cat lover, they will certainly appreciate it.

It also doubles as a pillow, so they can squeeze it and warm up during the cold winter months. Talk about additional utility.

Emote: Dote

Image via Square Enix

This is a perfect gift if you really want something symbolic and affordable. It’s priced at only $2 on the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store, but it’s a particularly popular in-game feature.

Basically, it lets a character blow very showy kisses toward another character, and people really love to do that with friends in Final Fantasy XIV.

That being said, despite its popularity, many don’t have it because it requires paying real money in the cash shop. Just make sure that your recipient doesn’t have it already.

Eorzean Symphony Final Fantasy XIV Orchestral Album Vol. 2

Image via Square Enix

This Blu-Ray disk (careful, it’s not a CD!) includes a recording of the latest Eorzean Symphony orchestra concert hosted in Yokohama in 2019.

It was a fantastic performance (which yours truly attended with the inevitable extraction of many tears), and those who weren’t there will certainly appreciate the chance to experience it.

Priced at $59.99, it includes music from A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, Stormblood, and even a bit of Shadowbringers.

It comes with bonus MP3 tracks and even in-game Orchestrion Rolls that will allow the recipient to play the orchestral versions of “Tsukuyomi’s Pain” and “The Worm’s Tail” in their Final Fantasy XIV house.

Street Attire

Image via Square Enix

Some say that Glamours (outfits that have no in-game effects but are exclusively cosmetic) are Final Fantasy XIV’s true endgame, and this modern-style outfit has been certainly a smash hit among players.

It’s great for those who want to look stylish but still in-theme, thanks to the super-cute moogle embroidered on the back of the jacket.

I’m fairly sure many would love that jacket in the real world, but alas, your friend will have to be content with the virtual version, which costs $22.00 on the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store.

Encyclopaedia Eorzea “The World of Final Fantasy XIV” Vol. 1 & 2

Image via Square Enix

If your friend or loved one enjoys the lore of the game or is a roleplayer, they will absolutely love these books, priced at $49.99 each.

They go extremely in-depth in explaining everything there is to know about the world of FF14, and they’re decorated with beautiful illustrations, which never hurts.

Each volume comes with 304 pages full of wonderful tales and trivia which most players don’t know but would love to learn.

A third volume is being completed, but for now, only two are available. Each comes with a code for an in-game item: a Namingway minion for the first volume, and Matoya’s Hat for the second.

Considering how the content is compiled, buying either book separately is perfectly fine. You don’t need to get both.

Phial of Fantasia

Image via Square Enix

If you really are in a pinch and don’t know what to get, this is the perfect gift that doesn’t require much knowledge about what the recipient has and doesn’t have in the game.

Phials of Fantasia come in packages of one, three, or five (priced respectively at $10, $28, and $45 on the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store) and they are consumable items that let a player completely change their character’s looks, including their race and gender.

Considering that FF14 players tend to love their characters, it isn’t a surprise that this is consistently the most popular item in the online store. You likely can’t go wrong with this one.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PS5, PS4, and PC.

