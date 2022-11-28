All New Prestige Ranks in MW2, Explained

Image via Activision

Many games in the Call of Duty franchise feature a Prestige system that allows players to show off their current rank to other users and unlock valuable rewards. However, the latest installment of the series includes a new rank mechanic, which may be challenging to understand. So, if you want to know more, we’ll explain all Prestige Ranks in Modern Warfare 2.

All Prestige Ranks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Explained

The Prestige Rank system of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 rewards players with exclusive items, including Emblems, Calling Cards, and new challenges. Compared to previous versions, MW2’s Prestige Rank does not reset at the end of each season, resulting in a fairer experience for all users.

Here is a list of all Prestige Ranks for Modern Warfare 2’s Season 01:

Prestige 1: Unlocked at Rank 55

Prestige 2: Unlocked at Rank 100

Prestige 3: Unlocked at Rank 150

Prestige 4: Unlocked at Rank 200

Prestige 5: Unlocked at Rank 250 (the current level cap until the end of Season 01)

You can view your Prestige Rank by selecting the menu at the top-right corner:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Then, you can press ‘Progression’ to see Prestige Rank rewards. For instance, Prestige 1 unlocks the Cyber Assassin Calling Card, while Prestige 5 includes the Vertex Drive Blueprint:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Players can increase their rank by participating in challenges and multiplayer matches. In addition, you’ll be able to use XP Tokens to earn Double XP for a limited time.

That’s everything you need to know about all the Prestige Ranks in Modern Warfare 2. For more Call of Duty content, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guides about how to get Custom Loadouts in Warzone 2 and the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer.

