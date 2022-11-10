10 Switch Gift Ideas for the Nintendo Mega-Fan in Your Life

The holiday season is just around the corner, which means it’s time to crack open that wallet and start shopping. If you’ve got a Nintendo enthusiast you need to shop for this year, here are 10 Switch gift ideas for the holidays.

Persona 5 Royal

Image Source: Atlus

I know, I know. Buying games as a gift for someone is so boring and passé in 2022, but hear me out. Persona 5 Royal is one of the best Switch ports to be released in 2022, and it’s an extremely comfy JRPG to just chill with over the holiday season.

If your friend or family member hasn’t played it already, or if they have and they’re a Persona fan, you really can’t go wrong with gifting them a copy of P5R on Switch. It’s one of the best JRPGs available on the system right now… until Persona 4 Golden comes out next year.

eShop Gift Cards

Image Source: Nintendo

Switch owners will never say no to eShop gift cards. This is the best gift for someone you’re not all that familiar with, as you’ll be giving them the freedom to buy whatever game from the eShop they’ve had their eye on for a while.

These are great for little indie purchases, and they even let you rack up Gold points to put toward your next purchase. It’s the safest gift you could get for any Switch owner.

Thumb Grips

Image Source: Nintendo

The analog sticks on the Joy-Cons aren’t exactly the greatest, and they can feel a bit too small or slippery for some owners. However, you can easily solve this problem with custom thumb grips that can be put over the sticks themselves.

There are plenty of custom grips out there with cute designs and patterns, and they’re a very practical gift idea too. They also help to personalize the console a little bit more, allowing it to stand out from the pack.

Hori Split Pad Pro

Image Source: Hori

I can personally vouch for the quality of the Hori Split Pad Pro. I bought this thing while I was reviewing Monster Hunter: Rise and I haven’t looked back since.

It’s definitely on the bulkier side and I wouldn’t recommend traveling with it, but it’s pretty much perfect for portable play at home. If your friend or family member is the type of player who loves playing in handheld mode on the couch, the Split Pad Pro is a fantastic gift that will make portable play that much more comfortable.

Nintendo Switch Online Membership

Image Source: Nintendo

The Switch Online subscription just never quite feels like a worthwhile purchase if you’re getting it for yourself, but getting it for a friend is a whole other story. This is another one of those things that Switch owners will never say no to, and even if they might never buy one for themselves, it’s certainly nice to have.

The subscription gives you access to a whole bunch of retro games that Nintendo has added to the service over the years, and the Family Pack subscription also lets you play Happy Home Paradise for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

amiibo

Image Source: Nintendo

Tons of Switch games feature amiibo functionality. Bonus points if you manage to get an amiibo for a character your friend loves, and they’re able to use it in one of their favorite games.

There are plenty of amiibo to choose from, from Metroid Dread‘s Samus to Link and Zelda from Breath of the Wild. Honestly, even if they aren’t necessarily able to put the amiibo to good use in whatever games they’re playing, they still make great display figures at home.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Image Source: Nintendo

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is one of the more interesting products Nintendo has put out in recent years. The package comes with various bits and bobs that you can use to design and build your very own race track at home, along with Mario and Luigi kart models that can race through the track you’ve created.

It’s a very interactive experience that’s perfect for group and family gatherings, as everyone can join in on the fun as they design the track, then race through it together.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller

Image Source: PowerA

This one’s for the hardcore Gamer in your life, with a capital G. Just kidding. But seriously, if your fellow Switch mega-fan is all about playing in docked mode, the PowerA controller is a worthwhile long-term investment for them.

Unlike the regular Pro controller, the PowerA version comes with an audio jack and remappable buttons on the back, along with a 10ft USB cable. It’s perfect for long play sessions, and it’s officially licensed by Nintendo as well, so you can rest assured that it’ll come with proper warranty protection.

Ring Fit Adventure

Image Soure: Nintendo

Yes, another video game suggestion. But look, Ring Fit Adventure continues to be one of the most practical apps you can have on the Switch. Even as the world is slowly recovering from the pandemic, sometimes folks just wanna be able to get their exercise in without having to step out into public and get judged for not hitting the gym more often. No, I’m definitely not projecting.

Anyway, Ring Fit Adventure is a fairly pricey investment, but the workout routines that it offers can really put you through your paces. The good news is that there are a few difficulty settings to choose from, so you can always start slow before ramping up to the more high-intensity workouts.

Custom Docks

Image Source: Etsy

Finally, if you really want to give your friend or family member something special, consider getting them a custom Switch dock. There are plenty to be found on Etsy, and this BMO one is one of my favorites, and I don’t even watch Adventure Time.

While the official Nintendo docks are nice, there isn’t quite enough variety just yet. Not to mention the fact that you can’t always just purchase the docks separately. We’d definitely advise doing your due diligence before buying third-party custom docks of course, but picking a unique design will help personalize your Switch even further.

That does it for our list of Switch gift ideas for this holiday season. Did any of these catch your eye? Let us know in the comments down below!

