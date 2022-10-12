Starfield Director Todd Howard Discusses Inspirations, Traits, Fuel, & Dialogue in New Video

Today Bethesda released a new video of its upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield starring Todd Howard as he answers questions from the fans.

The video stars game director Todd Howard as he discusses a few relevant aspects of the game while answering questions from the fans.

We heard about some games that inspired Starfield, followed by whether Starfield is “hard sci-fi” or not, which leads to an interesting explanation of how fuel will work.

Howard also talks about traits and the fact that you can remove each of them with some kind of quest or activity.

Lastly, we take a look at the dialogue system and the new persuasion feature.

You can watch it below.

Bethesda has recently delayed Starfield to 2023, so we still have quite a while to wait before we’ll be able to play it.

The game will release for Xbox and PC. It will also launch on Xbox Game Pass at the same time as it does at retail.

